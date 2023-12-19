Who are Demi Lovato's sisters? Exploring their life, career, and relationship with former Disney star

When it comes to sisterhood, Demi Lovato and her sisters stand for all that is pure. The pop star has two elder sisters, Amber and Dallas Lovato, and a younger sister Madison De La Garza.

The eldest sister Dallas was born to Patrick Lovato and Diana De La Garza in 1988. She is an actress who has worked in movies like No Vacancy and Runnin’ From My Roots. As a child, she also appeared in guest appearances on popular Disney shows and voiced several animated projects. She is currently an acting coach, a casting director and a public speaker.

Her younger half-sister Madison De La Garza was born in 2001 to Demi’s mother and her step dad James Edward De La Garza. Following her sister’s footsteps, she also became a child actor with several Disney projects in her belt. Her most popular role includes playing Eva Longoria’s daughter in Desperate Housewives. She also starred in Bad Teacher. Currently Madison has launched a career in writing and direction. Her IMDb profile says that she has written two short films and directed a movie titled Pink Elephant.

Demi Lovato had no idea about step-sister Amber until she turned 20

Demi Lovato also has an elder step-sister, named Amber. However, while growing up Demi didn’t know her. In an interview with a news portal, she revealed that the first time she spoke to her was when she turned 20. Amber is allegedly born to Demi’s father Patrick and an unknown woman.

While speaking about her sister Amber in a 2013 interview, Demi revealed that she had asked Amber why she never contacted her in the past 20 years. “She said, ‘Well, I never wanted you to think I wanted anything from you. So I’ve just been kind of waiting to see if you want a relationship.’ I thought that was so incredible,” Demi revealed.

Speaking about the bond she shares with her sisters, Demi Lovato told The Grizzly Podcast, “We are such a close family and really, really, really supportive. That’s one thing that I can say that I thank God for every single day about my family is the fact that we are some of the toughest people.”

