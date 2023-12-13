Who are Demi Moore's kids? Exploring the lives of her 3 children and their relationship
Demi Moore, who was married to Bruce Willis, has three beautiful grown children, namely Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah, and here is what they are doing in their lives.
Hollywood icon Demi Moore has made her mark even after being wife to another Hollywood legend, Bruce Willis, as the former power couple was married from 1987 to 2000.
With her ex-husband, the actress shares three daughters, as the two had a quaint life raising their three daughters together in Hailey, Idaho, and opted to keep their kids out of the spotlight. Following her divorce in 2000, they have always remained friendly co-parents to their girls.
Who are Demi Moore's children?
Demi Moore has three daughters named Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah. The proud mom welcomed her first daughter, Rumer, with Bruce Willis in August 1988. She was raised in Idaho. Three years after their first kid, Bruce and Moore became parents again as they welcomed daughter Scout in July 1991. The youngest daughter, Tallulah, joined the family in February 1994.
ALSO READ: 'Really missing my papa today': Bruce Willis' daughter shares throwback photo with father amid his battle with frontotemporal dementia
Who does Demi Moore's children do?
The eldest daughter, Rumer Glenn Willis, worked as a child actor and later moved to Los Angeles for high school and college. She wanted to follow in her parent's footsteps at a young age. She attended Interlochen Arts Academy in Michigan as a kid and dropped out of the University of Southern California to pursue a career in the entertainment industry.
Apart from showing her acting talent in Wild Cherry, Pretty Little Liars, and some of her parents' projects, she is also a singer and recently showed off her vocal chops on The Masked Singer as Lion.
Following the footsteps of her elder sister, Scout LaRue Willis also moved to LA to pursue a career in acting and even had a role in her father’s film Bandits. However, she is more focused on singing, as proven in her posts on her Instagram.
The youngest daughter, Tallulah Belle Willis, has been no exception in starting her career in acting as she had a background in acting, starring in films like The Whole Ten Yards and also had a role in Bandits. The 29-year-old also launched a clothing line called Wyllis that promotes body inclusivity. Tallulah recently got engaged to film director Dillon Buss.
ALSO READ: Bruce Willis' daughter Tallulah pens touching note on father's battle with dementia: He still knows who I am
