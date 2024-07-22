Who Are Donald Sutherland's Children? All About Late Hunger Games Star's Kids

The acclaimed actor Donald Sutherland was not only a Hollywood icon but also a devoted father to five children. With his ex-wife Shirley Douglas, he had Kiefer and Rachel, while with his wife Francine Racette, he fathered Roeg, Rossif, and Angus. Here's a closer look at the lives and careers of Sutherland's five children.

Kiefer Sutherland, 57

Kiefer Sutherland, born on December 21, 1966, in London, is perhaps the most well-known of Donald Sutherland's children. He shares a twin sister, Rachel. Kiefer's acting career has been distinguished, particularly for his portrayal of Jack Bauer in the long-running TV series "24". He has also ventured into music, releasing his first album, "Down in a Hole," in 2016.

Kiefer’s relationship with his father has seen ups and downs, largely due to the elder Sutherland's demanding career. In a 2001 interview with Scotland's The Daily Record, Donald admitted, "I wasn't present much as a father when Kiefer was young." Despite these challenges, the two shared the screen for the first time in the 2016 film "Forsaken", fulfilling a long-held dream for Kiefer.

Beyond acting, Kiefer’s personal life has been equally eventful. He is a father to actress Sarah Sutherland and has been married twice, with notable public relationships including a high-profile engagement to Julia Roberts. Kiefer has also faced legal issues, including multiple DUI arrests, but has been candid about his struggles and his relationship with alcohol.

Rachel Sutherland, 57

Rachel Sutherland, Kiefer’s twin, was born on the same day, December 21, 1966. Unlike her brother, Rachel has chosen to work behind the scenes in the entertainment industry, primarily as a production manager. Rachel maintains a low profile, but Kiefer has spoken highly of their close bond, describing her as a supportive and integral part of his life.

Roeg Sutherland, 50

Born on February 5, 1974, in Los Angeles, Roeg Sutherland is the first of Donald Sutherland's children with Francine Racette. Roeg has established himself in the business side of Hollywood, working for Creative Artists Agency (CAA) in their Media Finance division. He plays a crucial role in the packaging and representation of independently financed films, television, and digital content.

Roeg's work in the industry involves navigating the complexities of film finance, and he has been a key figure in supporting the independent film community. His insights into the market, especially during challenging times like the COVID-19 pandemic, have highlighted his strategic thinking and dedication to the craft.

Rossif Sutherland, 45

Rossif Sutherland, born on September 25, 1978, in Vancouver, Canada, is also an actor like his father and brother. After moving to Paris at a young age, Rossif developed his acting career with numerous credits to his name, including his role as Ezra Shaw on "The Handmaid’s Tale". His performance in the 2016 film "River" earned him a Canadian Screen Award nomination, showcasing his talent and dedication.

Rossif’s approach to acting is deeply influenced by his father's legacy, yet he has carved out his own path. He has often expressed admiration for his father's work, though he initially had no plans to follow in his footsteps. His work in both television and film has been well-received, and he continues to build on his family's artistic tradition.

Angus Sutherland, 41

The youngest of Donald Sutherland’s children, Angus Redford Sutherland, was born on September 3, 1982. Like Rachel, Angus has kept a relatively low profile but has dabbled in both acting and producing. His middle name is a tribute to Robert Redford, a close friend of Donald Sutherland.

Angus has worked behind the scenes on various projects, contributing to the family's extensive involvement in the entertainment industry. Though he remains less visible than some of his siblings, Angus's work is a testament to the diverse talents within the Sutherland family.

Donald Sutherland's children have each found their own ways to honor their father's legacy, whether through acting, behind-the-scenes work, or industry business roles. Their varied careers reflect a shared commitment to the arts and the influence of their father's remarkable career.

While Donald Sutherland's death in June 2024 marked the end of an era, his legacy lives on through his children. As they continue to pursue their passions and careers, they carry forward the values and talents that he instilled in them. From Kiefer’s celebrated acting career to Roeg’s pivotal role in film finance, the Sutherland children remain a testament to their father's enduring impact on the world of entertainment.

