Who Are Dustin Hoffman's Children? All We Know About Award-Winning Actor's Kids

Dustin Hoffman, known for his iconic roles in films such as The Graduate and Rain Man, is also a proud father of six children. He often talks about the love and joy that his family brings him. Here's a closer look at Dustin Hoffman's six children and what all we know about them.

Karina Hoffman-Birkhead

Dustin's eldest daughter is Karina Hoffman-Birkhead, age 58. She was born in March 1966 to Hoffman's first wife, Anne Byrne, and adopted by Dustin after their marriage in 1969 as per PEOPLE. Karina attended the United Nations International School in New York City. She has mostly stayed out of the spotlight, but she did share a sweet moment with her father when she surprised him by teaching him a trendy dance move.

Hoffman fondly remembered this moment in a 1979 interview with the Washington Post, saying, "I love it when Karina teaches me a bump and a grind, which is the latest dance. The first time it happened, I got very shocked — and I'm not easy to shock. I was embarrassed. It was a revelation." Karina was previously married to artist Simon Birkhead and has maintained a relatively private life away from the spotlight.

Jenna Byrne

Dustin Hoffman and Anne Byrne gave birth to Jenna Byrne on October 15, 1970. She is now 53. Her parents separated in 1978, and she grew up in New York City with her mother. Jenna had a brief acting career in the late 1990s, appearing in movies such as Outbreak, Wag the Dog, and The Wedding Singer. Her last known role was in the 2001 film Love & Support. Jenna, like her sister Karina, has maintained a low profile in recent years.

Advertisement

In a candid interview, Hoffman discussed the impact of his separation from Anne on Jenna and Karina, saying, "You kid yourself if you think being separated does not have a traumatic effect on the children. They are going to feel that it is somehow expected that they favor one parent over the other, and that causes conflict."

Jake Hoffman

Jacob 'Jake' Edward Hoffman, 43, is Dustin's first child with his second wife, Lisa Hoffman, née Gottsegen. Jake was born on March 20, 1981, in Los Angeles. Despite being born prematurely and facing health issues, Jake grew up to pursue a career in acting and filmmaking, much like his father.

He graduated from New York University with a film degree in 2003 and has since appeared in films such as The Wolf of Wall Street, The Irishman, and Otherhood. Jake co-starred with his father in the 2022 film Sam & Kate, playing a father and son duo.

Advertisement

Jake has always praised his father's influence, stating, "I have a great dad; I've learned a lot from him." He also shared a story about being moved to tears while watching Midnight Cowboy, one of his father's films.

Rebecca Hoffman

Rebecca Lillian Hoffman, now 41, was born in March 1983. She is Dustin and Lisa Hoffman's second child. Rebecca briefly worked as an actress, appearing in the 1991 film Hook and the 1996 television film Le nozze di Figaro. However, she has chosen to avoid the public eye and does not have a public online presence. She prefers to keep her personal life private, so little is known about her current endeavors.

Maxwell Hoffman

Maxwell Geoffrey Hoffman, 39, was born on August 30, 1984, in Los Angeles. Maxwell, like his siblings, has dabbled in acting, appearing alongside his sister Rebecca in Hook and collaborating with his father on Meet the Fockers (2004).

He also appeared in his brother Jake's directorial debut, Asthma (2014). Despite being the son of a famous actor, Maxwell and his siblings received little exposure to Dustin's work. Hoffman once said, "There were no posters on the wall... I don’t want to belabor them in that way."

Advertisement

Alexandra 'Ali' Hoffman

Alexandra 'Ali' Lydia Hoffman, 36, is Dustin Hoffman's youngest child. She was born on October 27, 1987. Ali appeared briefly in her father's film Moonlight Mile (2002), and she dated actor Jonah Hill in the early 2010s. This relationship even inspired the romantic comedy Why Him?, as Hill described his anxiety about meeting the Hoffmans. Ali has kept a low profile since then, but she did accompany her parents to the Cannes Film Festival in 2017 to see the film The Meyerowitz Stories.

ALSO READ: Jennifer Garner Stuck In Elevator For Over An Hour At Comic-Con Gets Praised By Gwyneth Paltrow