Who are Dwayne Johnson’s baby mamas? Exploring his past and recent relationship as The Rock reveals his bond with his daughters

Dwayne Johnson, known as The Rock, is a proud father to three daughters. Simone Alexandra Johnson, born in 2001, is his eldest daughter from his first marriage to Dany Garcia. Johnson's second marriage to singer and music producer Lauren Hashian blessed him with two more daughters, Jasmine, born in 2015, and Tiana Gia, born in 2018.

Despite his demanding career, Johnson prioritizes fatherhood, sharing heartfelt moments on social media. The Johnson family exemplifies a blend of love, laughter, and the enduring bond that unites this Hollywood icon with his cherished daughters.

Who are Dwayne Johnson’s baby mamas?

Dwayne Johnson's eldest daughter, Simone Alexandra Johnson, was born on August 14, 2001, in Davie, Florida, to Johnson and his first wife, Dany Garcia. Simone spent her formative years primarily in Florida and graduated high school in May 2019. Dany Garcia and Dwayne Johnson were married in 1997 and, despite their divorce in 2008, have maintained a strong and supportive co-parenting relationship.

Garcia is not only Johnson's former spouse but also his business partner, as she co-founded Seven Bucks Productions, a media production company they established together.

Lauren Hashian, a music producer, is the mother of Dwayne Johnson's daughter, Jasmine, who was born on December 16, 2015, in Los Angeles. Johnson and Hashian's relationship spans almost 15 years, beginning in 2006 when they first met during the filming of The Game Plan. They officially started dating a year later.

Johnson publicly expressed his joy at becoming a father again with the birth of Jasmine, emphasizing his commitment to being a better dad. Their enduring love is evident in the family's heartwarming moments, from father-daughter movie nights to spa days, with Johnson consistently celebrating Hashian's contributions and expressing gratitude for her presence in their lives.



The couple welcomed their second child, Tiana, in Los Angeles on April 17, 2018. Eager for the arrival, Johnson expressed his excitement on Jimmy Kimmel Live! , expressing confidence and joy in being a father to another daughter. He said, "I was raised by women all my life, basically. And this is my third daughter. [I'm] surrounded by estrogen. Bring on the estrogen!" Taking a break from promotional activities for his film Skyscraper a few days after Tiana's birth, Johnson embraced "baby duty" and "team no sleep."

As a devoted father, Johnson actively promotes confidence and self-love in his daughters. On International Women's Day in March 2021, he shared a touching video on Instagram , encouraging Tiana to affirm herself as both a "pretty girl" and an "awesome girl."

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Is The Rock actually 6'5? Why does Dwayne Johnson lie about his height?

Dwyane Johnson’s home office is ‘daddy central’

Despite his bustling career, Dwayne Johnson prioritizes quality time with his three daughters. Speaking at the Mana Holiday House party for his Teremana tequila brand, the 51-year-old actor shared with People how his businesses have granted him the flexibility to shape his schedule.

Johnson expressed gratitude, saying, "I think I've reached a point in my life where I can create my own schedule, which has really been nice because it wasn't always that way, and I'm really lucky. And I think, in the spirit of creating my own schedule, it allows me to get closer to the girls, and where they're around every corner, they're with me."

He continued, "So even though they haven't joined me down in Jesus Maria, I do plan on bringing them there. And some of the other things that we have coming up ... My office at the house is Daddy Central, where they're always hanging out, so they're always privy to all the stuff that's going on. It's like they're privy to the chocolate factory."

ALSO READ: When Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson called CM Punk after WWE RAW went off-air leading to a hilarious response from Triple H