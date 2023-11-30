Who are Eddie Murphy's kids? Exploring their life, career, and relationship with the actor

Eddie Murphy was one of the biggest stars of the 1990s in Hollywood. His comedy films as well as stand-up specials made him a big star and a household name.

Despite such success, Murphy kept himself grounded and focused more of his energies on spending time with his ever-growing family. The comedy star has had a total of 10 children over the years and is known for taking out special time to give attention to all of them.

Know more about Eddie Murphy’s 10 children

Eddy Murphy is one of those people in Hollywood who prioritizes their family over anything else, that too while having a highly successful career in entertainment. Over the years he has had the fortune to be the father of 10 children.

He had his first son Eric Murphy in July 1989, with his then girlfriend, Paulette McNeely. For many years his son kept him fairly away from the spotlight until he started dating actor and comedian Martin Lawrence’s daughter Jasmin in 2021.

In November 1989, he had his second child and first daughter Bria Murphy with his then wife Nicole Mitchell. He was married to Nicole from 1993 till 2006 with whom he had four more children over the years.

He had his fourth child Myles Murphy in 1992, Shayne Audra Murphy in 1994, Zola Ivy Murphy in 1999 and Bella Zahra Murphy in 2002. All of them were with his then wife Nicole.

Eddie Murphy had welcomed his third son Christian Murphy in 1990 with former girlfriend Tamara Hood. And also had a daughter with former Spice Girl Mel B in 2007, Angel Iris Murphy Brown. The couple even had a child support battle when Angel was just four months old but have since become more cordial towards each other.

Since 2012, he has been dating Paige Butcher who he even got engaged to in 2018. With her he has two children, Izzy Oona Murphy in 2016 and Max Charles Murphy in 2018. He now lives a simple and private life with his young children and fiancée.

ALSO READ: When is Beverly Hills Cop 4 releasing? Exploring rumors as Eddie Murphy returns as Axel Foley in iconic franchise

Eddy Murphy on his wonderful children

Despite having a lot of children, Eddie Murphy is equally loving to all of them. He is always full of praises for all of them and is vocally appreciative of them even in the media whenever he gets the chance.

"I am so blessed with my kids, I don't have one bad seed. I don't have any like 'Oh you are the one.' I don't have any of that. My kids are so great, normal people -- and nobody is like the Hollywood jerk kid," the Shrek actor said on Marc Maron’s WTF podcast.

Advertisement

The Rush Hour actor’s closeness and appreciation of his many children is a rare thing in Hollywood and is certainly a big reason for his success as an artist and individual.

ALSO READ: Candy Cane Lane Teaser: Eddie Murphy is here to bring Christmas spirit this holiday season