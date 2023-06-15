Who are Eminem’s kids? Here’s everything you need to know about the rapper’s children

Eminem, the renowned rapper, not only captivates audiences with his music but also has a fascinating family story. Among his children is Alaina Scott, whom he adopted as a child. While Eminem's journey as a parent has faced challenges, his love for his children remains unwavering. Let's delve into the details of Alaina's recent marriage and learn more about Eminem's two other kids, Hailie Jade and Stevie Laine.

Alaina Scott's wedding

Recently, Alaina Marie Scott, Eminem's niece whom he adopted, celebrated her wedding to her longtime fiancé, Matt Moeller. Surrounded by loved ones, including Eminem's daughter Hailie, the couple exchanged vows in a beautiful ceremony in Michigan. Alaina, a graduate of Oakland University, has been sharing her travel adventures on Instagram, where she has amassed a following of 87,000. Reflecting on her special day, she wrote on Instagram, "simply one of the best days of my life."

Hailie Jade, Eminem's biological daughter

Hailie Jade Scott, born on Christmas Day of 1995, is Eminem's only biological child. Before Eminem's rise to fame, he worked tirelessly as a cook to support Hailie. At just six years old, Hailie made her debut on the track "My Dad's Gone Crazy," becoming the youngest performer to be credited on the R&B charts. Throughout Eminem's career, he has mentioned Hailie in his songs, showcasing their close bond. Following Eminem's second divorce from Kim, he and Hailie's mother agreed to joint custody of their daughter.

Stevie Laine, Eminem's adopted child

Stevie Laine Scott, born in 2002, is the child of Eminem's ex-wife Kim and her former partner, Eric Hartter. Eminem adopted Stevie in 2005, stepping in as a father figure while Hartter battled drug addiction. Tragically, Hartter passed away in 2019. Stevie, who resides in Michigan, recently came out as nonbinary in a TikTok video, embracing their journey of self-discovery. They are currently in a relationship with Declan Jace, a fellow TikToker.

Eminem's role as a parent extends beyond his music career, as he has lovingly embraced the responsibilities of fatherhood. From Alaina's joyous wedding to Hailie's remarkable achievements and Stevie's courageous self-expression, the rapper's children have become a significant part of his life. Through both the highs and lows, Eminem's devotion to his family shines through. As fans continue to follow Eminem's musical journey, they can also celebrate the milestones and triumphs of his three children, each leaving their unique mark on the world.

