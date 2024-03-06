Janelle Brown, known for her role on the reality TV show Sister Wives, sadly announced the passing of her fourth son, Robert Garrison Brown, at 25.

Garrison was found deceased at his home in Flagstaff, Arizona, on March 5, 2024, with authorities investigating his death as a possible suicide. Janelle took to Instagram to express her grief and pay tribute to Garrison, describing him as a bright presence in their lives.

Janelle shared pictures of Garrison on Instagram saying, "Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown. He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory."

All about Garrison Brown's family

Janelle and her husband and Kody have six children together, and despite not being legally married and having been separated since 2022, they've raised their children alongside Kody's children from his other relationships, totaling 12 siblings. Garrison has been part of the TLC show Sister Wives since 2010, with his most recent appearance in Season 18 last year. He also served in the Nevada National Guard and owned a clothing brand.

Garrison had been living independently in Flagstaff, away from his parents, where his brother Gabriel reportedly found him and alerted authorities.

The family's lifestyle, including their polygamous marriage, is depicted in Sister Wives, which follows Kody Brown and his four wives, highlighting the challenges they face. Though Janelle and Kody aren't legally married, they've considered themselves spiritually married since 1993.

Currently, Janelle is the only wife remaining on the show, as two others, Christine and Meri, left in 2021 and 2022, respectively. Garrison's passing leaves them with five surviving children: Logan (29), Madison (28), Hunter (27), Gabriel (22), and Savanah (19), with Kody having 12 other children from his other relationships.

Despite recent Instagram posts showing no signs of distress, Garrison's death is under investigation, with no suspicion of foul play as of now. The family is mourning the loss of their son and brother, remembering him fondly during this difficult time.

