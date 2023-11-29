Who are Girls Aloud members? Exploring the British band's life and career amid their comeback tour after a decade

Girls Aloud is a spectacular Irish pop group that was formed on the ITV talent show Popstars in 2002. The group has five members, and in 2012, it was one of the highest-selling groups in the UK. In 2007, they were also listed as one of the most popular TV shows by Guinness World Records. They have songs like Call the Shots and Love Machine, making them a phenomenal band. Girls Aloud is currently making headlines as they are coming together for a reunion. Let’s take a look at all the members.

Who are Girls Aloud members?

Girls Aloud consists of five band members: Cheryl Tweedy, Nadine Coyle, Sarah Harding, Nicola Roberts, and Kimberley Walsh. Here is an exploration of where the six singers are now:

Nicola Roberts

Nicola Roberts was the bandmate who didn't make the final 10 on Popstars: The Rivals but was called back as a 'wild card' entry after another female dropped out. She made it to the final five due to her vocal abilities and has continued to pursue a singing career long after the band disbanded. In 2011, she released her debut solo album, as well as two subsequent singles. She also won the inaugural season of The Masked Singer in the United Kingdom. Nicola is well-known for her distinct style and love of fashion, and she recently presented an award at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards in London.

Cheryl Tweedy

Cheryl Tweedy was the first solo artist to emerge while still a member of Girls Aloud. Between 2009 and 2014, she recorded four studio albums and became the first British female solo artist to have five number-one singles in the UK. Cheryl rose to prominence as the host of The X Factor UK from 2008 to 2011, then again in 2014 and 2015. Cheryl became the most internationally well-known member of Girls Aloud, with over 3.4 million Instagram followers, thanks to her solo career, TV work, and high-profile romances (most notably with footballer Ashley Cole and One Direction singer Liam Payne).

Nadine Coyle

Following her tenure with Girls Aloud, Nadine Coyle released a solo album, an EP, and a series of singles. She has appeared on Irish and British television numerous times, including spells on reality shows such as I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! in 2019. Nadine has just been a brand spokesperson for a skincare line and has performed on The Ultimate Irish Playlist.

Kimberly Wash

Kimberley Walsh has primarily worked in acting, modeling, and presenting since 2013. She has appeared as Princess Fiona in a West End version of Shrek and has recently been a regular on BBC Mornings Live. She and her husband Justin Scott, a former boy band member whom she married in 2016, have three boys, Bobby, Cole, and Nate.

Sarah Harding

Sarah did some modeling and began an acting career during the band's temporary break and following the band's separation in 2013, including a guest-starring role on the British serial Coronation Street in 2015. She released a solo record and appeared on reality television series such as Celebrity MasterChef. She won the 20th series of Celebrity Big Brother in 2017, when people fell in love with her all over again. She claimed in her autobiography, Hear Me Out, which will be released in March 2021, that she wanted to prove to herself that she could do it and show audiences her true personality. In 2020, she shared the news of being diagnosed with breast cancer, but after one year, she passed away at the age of 39.

The dynamic group Girl Aloud is back

They've been gone for 11 years, but Girls Aloud announced their reunion this week. Cheryl Tweedy, Nicola Roberts, Nadine Coyle, and Kimberley Walsh will take the stage for the first time without Sarah Harding.

Her cancer diagnosis in 2020 and untimely death the following year, at the age of 39, are what drew the chart-topping female trio back together after their split in 2013 and years of feuding and anger. The BRIT Award-winning trio met on the TV talent show Popstars: The Rivals in 2002 and went on to have 21 top-ten songs and six top-ten albums on the Official UK Songs Chart. The band issued five studio albums and two greatest hits compilations during their existence.

