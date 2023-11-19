Who are Gwyneth Paltrow's children; Exploring their relationship amid actress admitting she stepped away from acting for them

Gwyneth Paltrow is a renowned American actress and businesswoman. She is the recipient of many great accolades, like the Academy Award, Golden Globe Award, and Primetime Emmy Award. She rose to prominence after films like Seven, Emma, and A Sliding Door. Apart from being a phenomenal actress, she is also the mother of two kids, Apple Martin and Moses Martin, whom she shares with her ex-partner Chris Martin. Here is everything you need to know about the actress' kids and their relationship.

Who are the Gwyneth Paltrow's kids?

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin's children have all reached adulthood! During their 13-year marriage, the Speed of Sound singer and Shakespeare in Love actress welcomed two children: Apple, who is now 19 years old, and Moses, who is now 17 years old. After marrying in 2003, the former couple announced their conscious uncoupling in 2014 and separated in 2016, with the intention of amicably co-parenting and preserving a healthy family life for their son and daughter.

Apple Blythe Alison Martin was born in London on May 14, 2004, and her unusual name garnered international headlines. Apple's singing abilities are inherited from her father. In October 2016, she was photographed playing Ariana Grande's Just a Little Bit of Your Heart with her father at a Boys & Girls Club benefit in Malibu, California. She even received a co-writing credit on Coldplay's album, Music of the Spheres, for the song Let Somebody Go, which featured guest vocals from Selena Gomez. Apple graduated from college in May 2023 and returned to Los Angeles, where Paltrow welcomed her with loving arms.

Moses Bruce Paltrow Martin, Martin and Paltrow's second child, was born on April 8, 2006, at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City. Moses was supposed to be engaged to Tim McGraw's 9-year-old daughter when the two families became close while filming Country Strong. Moses, like his sister, appeared with his father at a Boys & Girls Club benefit in Malibu in October 2016. He sang House of Gold by Twenty One Pilots while Martin strummed the acoustic guitar nearby. And, like the Fix You singer, Moses was included on his band's CD, Music of Spheres. The 15-year-old received a performance credit for his vocal contribution to the chorus of humanity.

Gwyneth Paltrow’s relationship with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow has a close bond with both her kids, as she often posts about their achievements and birthdays on social media. Paltrow takes pride in both of her kids and is immensely happy with every achievement. In an interview last month, Paltrow had nothing but sweet words for her 19-year-old daughter, Apple.

Speaking of her son, the actress is in awe of her boy, as this year, in April, she shared an adorable tribute on his 17th birthday and wished him nothing but all good things. This clearly showcases that Paltrow shares an extremely close-knitted bond with her kids and would do anything for them, so much so that she even stepped away from her career to focus on her kids.

Gwyneth Paltrow opens up about taking a break after her daughter was born

Gwyneth Paltrow opened up about how parenthood has affected her work. The Goop entrepreneur told PEOPLE for this week's cover story that she hasn't appeared in a whole movie since before her 19-year-old daughter Apple was born.

Paltrow explained to people how parenting has boosted her career. She said, "Well, it's kind of ironic because I really stepped away from acting when Apple was born. The last time I was in every scene of a movie was when I was pregnant with her. When I had her, it just felt like everything was redefined for me, and I thought, 'I'm not sure I want to do this as a career. I certainly don't want to... I'm not going to disappear for months."

Meanwhile, Gwyneth Paltrow was last seen in Netflix's 2021 show Sex, Love, and Goop. She starred as well as produced the show.

