Who are Hailey Bieber's parents? Exploring their, life, career, and relationship with the model
Hailey is extremely close to her parents and the decision to take Bieber’s surname was not just her own, it was a family discussion and influence.
Hailey Bieber, the renowned model and entrepreneur, is more than just a glamorous face. But have you ever wondered about her parents, the ones who shaped Hailey’s world? Her journey is intertwined with her family, especially her parents, Stephen Baldwin and Kennya Baldwin. Join us as we unravel more details about the lives of Hailey’s parents—the cool folks behind her journey.
Meet Hailey's father—Stephen Baldwin
Hailey’s father, Stephen Baldwin, isn’t just a familiar face in Hollywood. As the youngest of the Baldwin brothers, he made his mark in films like The Usual Suspects and reality TV. Interestingly, Stephen played a pivotal role in sparking the friendship between Hailey and a certain pop sensation—Justin Bieber.
Meet the Graphic designer and mom of Hailey Bieber
Hailey’s mother, Kennya Baldwin, brings a touch of Brazilian flair to the Baldwin family. A graphic designer and daughter of Grammy-winning musician Eumir Deodato, Kennya crossed paths with Stephen in a New York City subway in 1987, setting the stage for a love story that has endured over three decades.
Stephen and Kennya's marriage isn’t just a Hollywood story—it’s a story filled with challenges, including financial hurdles and Stephen’s public battles. Their relationship often hailed as couple goals is a source of inspiration for Hailey and sister Alaia.
ALSO READ: 'He's just really ...' When Hailey Bieber expressed 'love' for Justin Bieber for the first time post his break-up with Selena Gomez in 2015
A normal childhood in the spotlight
In a world where fame often overshadows family, Stephen and Kennya prioritized giving their daughters, Hailey and Alaia, a normal childhood. Shielded from the glitz of Hollywood, the Baldwin sisters had a suburban upbringing, fostering a close bond that remains unshaken by the spotlight.
While Hailey chose a path in the entertainment industry, her parents remained pillars of support. From runway appearances to major campaigns, Hailey’s parents cheered her on, emphasizing the importance of staying true to oneself in the demanding world of showbiz.
Hailey often turns to her parents when it comes to seeking some kind of career or personal life advice. Stephen’s openness about his past struggles with addiction served as a guide for Hailey in navigating her husband Justin’s sobriety journey. Hailey’s decision to take on the Bieber name wasn’t a personal choice, it was a family discussion. Stephen’s support and understanding reflected a bond that goes beyond a surname, showcasing the strength of familial ties.
ALSO READ: 'Oh, my god, she's pregnant': Hailey Bieber addresses recent pregnancy rumors, thoughts on motherhood and parenting with husband Justin
