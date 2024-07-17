Who Are Harrison Ford’s Children? Everything To Know About His 5 Kids

Some actors are just straight-away legends, without any doubt. One of the world's best-known actors is Harrison Ford, thanks to his status as two of pop culture's most enduring icons.

A Chicago native, he attended college in Wisconsin before moving to Los Angeles, where he worked in multiple uncredited films, such as a bellhop in Dead Heat on a Merry-Go-Round (1966). He then gained worldwide fame for his starring role as Han Solo in the epic space opera film Star Wars (1977), a role he reprised in four sequels over the next four decades.

After a smashing and successful career spanning six decades in both film and television, he received a nomination for the Academy Award for Best Actor for his crime thriller Witness among other films. Apart from his striking film career, in his personal life, he has been married three times and has four biological children and one adopted child. Let's take a moment to find out all about Harrison Ford's children.

1. Benjamin Ford, 57

The child of Harrison Ford and his first wife, Mary Marquardt, whom he was married to from 1964 until their divorce in 1979, Benjamin Ford is a chef who owns the Ford’s Filling Station restaurant and wrote the Taming the Feast cookbook.

"There was freedom to explore in my family, and my parents had amazing friends: writers, musicians, all great conversationalists," Benjamin told the Daily Mail in 2014. "To this day, I still try to surround myself with artists rather than just chefs." As for his personal life, the cook shares two sons, Ethan and Waylon, with his wife Emily Ford.

As for his mother, Marquardt and Ford met while both of them were attending Ripon College in Wisconsin. Four years after Ford’s 1960 graduation, the duo tied the knot.

2. Willard Ford, 55

Ford and Marquardt welcomed their second child, son Willard Ford, on May 14, 1969. Similar to his older brother, Willard also pursued a career path outside of show business. He attended the University of California, Santa Cruz, where he earned a B.A. in American Studies. Today, he is an entrepreneur and the owner of Strong Sports Gym, a gym located in Los Angeles.

Previously, he owned the Kim Sing Theatre, which served as a showroom and event space. Through Willard, Ford has two more grandchildren: Eliel and Guiliana Ford.

3. Malcolm Ford, 36

Ford and his second wife, Melissa Mathison, welcomed son Malcolm Ford on October 3, 1987. Mathison was working as a production assistant on the Apocalypse Now set when she met Harrison in 1976. The duo did not start dating until 1982, tying the knot the following year. They went on to welcome their son.

Just like his father, Malcolm works in the entertainment industry, but as a professional musician rather than an actor. Malcolm was the lead singer of the band The Dough Rollers.

Previously, speaking to Interview Magazine in 2013, Malcolm discussed the music he grew up listening to as a kid. "I didn't grow up with music in the house like every kid had 'Blackbird' playing when they got home from school or something. My mom would have Wagner on sometimes, but I got into punk music first," he shared. "My first cassette was Green Jellÿ. That was the band I was really into."

Malcolm's mother passed away in 2015 at age 65. She died from complications of neuroendocrine cancer.

4. Georgia Ford, 34

Ford and Mathison welcomed their daughter Georgia on June 30, 1990. Georgia followed in her father's footsteps and pursued a career in acting. She is the fourth child of the actor that he shared with Mathison. She has had roles in the 2013 film American Milkshake, 2015's True Story, and the 2020 anthology of short films I'm Being Me.

Unlike Ford, his kids are pretty private and like to stay away from the spotlight. However, he did speak about Georgia at NYU Langone Medical Center's Find a Cure for Epilepsy and Seizures (FACES) event in 2016. He revealed that Georgia suffered from seizures as a child, adding that it took years for her to be properly diagnosed with epilepsy. After she was finally diagnosed, her doctor "prescribed the right medication and therapy; she has not had a seizure in eight years."

5. Liam Flockhart Ford, 22

Ford's youngest child is Liam Flockhart Ford, 22. His mother is Calista Flockhart, who adopted him. Ford met Calista Flockhart in 2002 and proposed to her in 2010. While she and Harrison’s son are rarely seen publicly, the trio were photographed attending Liam’s Amherst College graduation in Massachusetts in May 2023.

Ford and Calista Flockhart love their young son. In an interview with Reader's Digest when Liam was 7, Ford shared how grateful he was for the opportunity to raise another child. "My youngest, other than Liam, is 17," he said. "It's a wonderful opportunity to be part of a child's growing up, which is always an endless springtime."

