Who are Hilary Duff's children? Exploring their life and relationship with Lizzie McGuire actress amid her 4th pregnancy

The Cinderella Story and The Lizzie McGuire Movie star, Hilary Duff recently announced on her Instagram page that she was pregnant again with a playful caption ‘Surprise, Surprise!’. In the picture, the star’s whole family was present. This is Duff’s fourth pregnancy and her third with her now-husband, Matthew Koma.

Hilary Duff’s romantic relationships and the birth of her children

As a Hollywood celebrity, Duff has gotten into her fair share of controversies along the years, a lot of them stemming from her dating life. After her breakup with Aaron Carter, she got into a relationship with 25 year old singer Joel Madden, when she was 16.

In 2007, she began dating Mike Comrie, who is an NHL player, and after three years of being in a relationship, the couple announced their engagement in 2010, and got married in the same year. Their romance progressed even further when Hilary gave birth to their son Luca Cruz Comrie in 2012. Unfortunately, the pair split amicably two years after the birth of their child and continued co-parenting. They officially divorced in 2016 and Duff got primary physical and legal joint child custody.

After her divorce, Hilary dated Jason Walsh for a brief while. But was struck by romance again when she started dating singer Matthew Koma, with whom she worked previously on her album ‘Breathe In, Breathe Out’. The pair were a year into the relationship when Duff got pregnant again, this time with a girl. The couple’s first child together, Banks Violet Bair, was born on 25th October, 2018.

Amidst the busy first year with their newborn, Duff and Koma got engaged in 2019, and married after a few months in the same year. In October of 2020, Duff took to Instagram to announce her third pregnancy. On 24th March, 2021, Koma and Duff welcomed their second daughter Mae James Bair.

Duff often takes to Instagram to share beautiful moments of her family with her fans, and it was the same this time around. Fans were really surprised when Duff chose to announce her fourth pregnancy alongside her family in a picture filled with Holiday cheer.

Hilary Duff’s relationship with her children

Duff first became a mother when she was only 24 years old with Luca Cruz. The actress already has three kids at the age of 35 with a fourth on the way. She has always been pretty vocal about her struggles with motherhood and how proud she was of all her children. She said that after having Luca, “I did feel like after I had him, I lost a big chunk of my identity for maybe the first year and a half” because none of her friends were mothers yet.

Even though she split with Comrie, they have a pretty great co-parenting dynamic that Duff is proud of . The actor also shared that her now-husband Koma also plays an active role in all her children’s lives, including Luca’s. The couple’s Instagram account is always filled with loving posts about their children and celebrating all their milestones with the fans. No doubt that fans will see the same with the upcoming addition to the big, happy family.

