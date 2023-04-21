Who are in RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 8? Here’s a look at the cast

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars will be soon back with yet another season – Season 8!

The first two episodes of the brand-new season will premiere on May 12 on Paramount+. 12 queens will be seen competing against each other to earn a spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame and for the grand prize money of $200,000.

All the queens were recently unveiled via a YouTube announcement. Are you excited to know who they are? Scroll below and take a look.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 8 Cast

Alexis Michelle (Season 9)

Alexis made it to the Top 5 in her season. The Broadway lover also won the Snatch Game in episode 6 for her impersonation of Liza Minnelli.

Darienne Lake (Season 6)

Darienne’s special Altered Boy came out recently. The comedy queen is back for the Drag Race after landing the fourth position in her season.

Heidi N Closet (Season 12)

Heidi won the Miss Congeniality crown in her season and this time, she is back to prove her worth to take home the All Stars crown.

Jaymes Mansfield (Season 9)

Season 9 contestant Jaymes played Delia Von Whitewoman in the 2021 film The Bitch Who Stole Christmas. Apart from this, she also launched her own wig line.

Jessica Wild (Season 2)

Jessica Wild got eliminated in episode 7 of season 2. She is still remembered for her Snatch Game impersonation of RuPaul.

Jimbo (Canada’s Drag Race Season 1, U.K. vs. The World Season 1)

Jimbo is the only contestant who is not from the main Drag Race. She first appeared in Canada’s Drag Race Season 1 and later in U.K. vs. The World Season 1.

Kahanna Montrese (Season 12)

Kahanna was eliminated in episode 2 of season 12. Since then, she has performed at Flamingo Hotel at RuPaul’s Drag Race Live. Will she make it to the end of this season and find a place in the Hall of Fame?

Kandy Muse (Season 13)

Kandy won not one, not two, but three lip syncs during her season. She also famously told RuPaul, “Don’t play with my emotions h**. Thank you so much,” after the latter saved her from being eliminated.

LaLa Ri (Season 13)

Lala was one of the most-popular fan-favorites in season 13. She won the titles of Miss Congeniality and Lip-Sync Assassin and this time around, she aims to make it to the finish line.

Monica Beverly Hillz (Season 5)

Monica Beverly-Hillz was the second contestant to come out as transgender woman on the main stage of the show in season 5.

Mrs. Kasha Davis (Season 7)

Kasha Davis will be back to rock as the Drag Story Hour Queen that she is.

Naysha Lopez (Season 8)

Naysha was one of the first contestants to get eliminated in her season. But, the former Miss Continental will be returning this season.

