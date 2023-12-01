Who are Jennifer Lopez's ex-husbands? Exploring the life, and career of the singer's former 3 partners

Jennifer Lopez is one of those celebrities that even casual viewers of Hollywood films recognize. Her rare quality of being a larger-than-life actress as well as an able performer makes her one of the most sought-after stars in Hollywood.

This quality of hers is not just relegated to her profession only though. Being the charismatic star that she is, her personal life is also filled with many suitors who have vied for her attention.

Jennifer Lopez’s past husbands

Jennifer Lopez has had many high-profile romances which include her present husband Ben Affleck and even fellow singer Drake at one point in time. But her first husband was as far away from being famous as any of Lopez’s other partners.

Her first husband was Ojani Noa, who was once a waiter in a Miami restaurant in the 90s as well as an aspiring performer. This second quality of his made him connect with Jennifer Lopez who is a performer herself. The couple got married in 1998 and were together for just 11 months before divorcing each other.

The divorce though was far from cordial as in 2007, Lopez filed a suit against her former husband as he allegedly tried to sell the couple’s private videos from their honeymoon.

JLo’s second husband was dancer and choreographer Chris Judd whom she was married to for 9 months in 2001 to 2002. Initially, the couple had a whirlwind romance but as Jennifer’s star rose in Hollywood, her fame became too much for Judd to handle.

“Your privacy is breached. You're no longer a normal person," Judd had told US Weekly in 2014. "Unfortunately, it just didn't work out."

JLo was married for a third time to Marc Anthony in 2004. The couple was together for over 7 years and even had twins Maximilian and Emme. Eventually, they cordially divorced in 2011 with mutual respect for each other still intact.

ALSO READ: What is Jennifer Lopez's net worth as of 2023? Exploring her wealth and fortune amid new album This Is Me... Now announcement

Jennifer and Ben’s fairytale romance

Finally, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married in 2022. The couple who had a much-publicized romance in 2002 and an engagement as well, went their separate ways and had different marriages. But fate it seems, wanted to give them another chance.

They rekindled their romance in 2020, after keeping in touch for several years and ultimately got married in a private ceremony in 2022, proving to everyone that true love deserves a second chance.

ALSO READ: When did Jennifer Lopez release her last album? Exploring surprising gap amid her This Is Me…Now announcement for 2024