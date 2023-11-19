Who are Joe Jonas' parents? Explore their relationship as singer debuts alleged tattoo about Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas stands out as an artist in the music industry, maintaining a consistent track record of delivering hit singles and captivating audiences with heartwarming albums. He has received numerous awards for his chart-topping songs and has dominated various music streaming platforms. Fans have shown immense support for both his solo endeavors and live performances with the Jonas Brothers.

Despite this widespread recognition, only a few are familiar with the parents of the Jonas Brothers , namely Kevin Jonas Sr. and Denise Jonas. On Tuesday night in Edmonton, Alberta, the musician graced the stage alongside his two brothers, treating the audience to renditions of their popular songs. To the fans' surprise, Joe's tattoos became a noticeable focal point during the performance. Following that, numerous individuals have expressed curiosity about the artist's parents.

Here's everything you need to know about Joe Jonas' parents

As a couple, Kevin Jonas Sr . and Denise Jonas brought up their four sons—Kevin, Joe, Nick, and Frankie—in Wyckoff, New Jersey. Later, they moved to Little Falls, where the eldest three brothers recorded the initial Jonas Brothers album.

During the band's early days , Kevin Sr. and Denise were deeply committed, leading to the former losing his position as a pastor at their New Jersey church. This departure caused financial and emotional strain on the family as they were cut off from their community. However, following the release of their self-titled album in 2007, the Jonas Brothers swiftly achieved tremendous success.

ALSO READ: Revisit the time Nick Jonas revealed that the Jonas Brothers 'spent a year basically doing therapy' together for THIS reason

More about the Jonas family

Kevin Sr. and Denise's connection ignited instantly when they first crossed paths on their inaugural day at Christ for the Nations Institute in Dallas. The sparks between them became evident as they fell for each other while waiting in the registration line. Kevin Sr. proposed a mere six months later, and the couple found themselves engaged. At the young age of 18, they exchanged vows in August 1985.

As devoted parents, Kevin Sr. and Denise share their love with four children: Kevin Jr., Joe, Nick, and the affectionately nicknamed "the Bonus Jonas," Frankie. The family has expanded further with the next generation, boasting five grandchildren through the offspring of Kevin, Joe, and Nick .

Kevin and his spouse, Danielle Jonas, cherish their two daughters, Alena Rose and Valentina Angelina, born in February 2014 and October 2016, respectively. Nick and his wife, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, celebrated the arrival of their baby, Malti Marie Chopra, born in January 2022 through surrogacy.

Advertisement

In 2016, Kevin Sr. and Denise inaugurated Nellie's Southern Kitchen, a restaurant located in Belmont, North Carolina. This cozy eatery, named in honor of Kevin Sr.'s grandmother, specializes in comforting Southern dishes such as shrimp, grits, and fried okra.

ALSO READ: Fans go gaga as Priyanka Chopra attends Jonas Brothers concert before reportedly heading to India for MAMI