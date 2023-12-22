Who are John Legend's children? Exploring their lives as the father of 4 shares Christmas plans

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen recently welcomed their fourth child, daughter Esti, expanding their family and bringing even more holiday cheer. As the Grammy-winning singer prepares for his first Christmas as a father of four, let’s explore the adorable lives of Legend’s growing brood.

Luna: Imaginative 7-Year-Old Daughter

The couple’s first child together — daughter Luna Simone Stephens — arrived in 2016. Now seven years old, Luna’s imaginative and affectionate nature shines in the family’s social media posts. “You can tell she’s smart,” Legend told Today. “She’s so observant and aware of everything going on around her.” Luna loves crafting, baking and playing dress-up with mom Chrissy. She also suspiciously wondered if her dad’s actual name was Father Christmas after learning about Santa Claus traditions.

Miles: Mischievous 5-Year-Old Son

In 2018 Chrissy gave birth to the couple’s son Miles Theodore Stephens, now an energetic preschooler. Describing Miles as “very stubborn” but loving, John said, “He just runs around the house constantly making noise — lots of energy in that boy.” Miles and Luna share a tight sibling bond. When Luna underwent surgery last year, Miles showed his caring side by making his sister a special card. Expect the precocious pair’s holiday wish lists to be filled with ambitious gift requests to keep their parents on their toes.

The Legend Family Christmas Looks Full of Chaotic Joy

Between three excited young children and a bubbly infant, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen undoubtedly have their hands full this holiday season. But after enduring profound grief that threatened to dim their trademark sparkle, this Christmas looks to shine especially bright for the celebrity family. Expect plenty of laughter, chaos, and heartwarming moments as the lively Legend household rings in the new year with hard-won hope.

