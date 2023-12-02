Who are Julianne Moore's children? Exploring their life, career, and relationship with The Hunger Games actress

Trigger Warning: This article has references to firearms and mass shooting.

Julianne Moore is one of the best actresses in Hollywood today. Her consistent performances and involvement in some of the classics are a testament to this fact. Even though she has had a long and celebrated career in the industry, not much information is known about her private life.

Here are some tidbits about her two children and their lives behind the scenes.

Julianne Moore’s son is a musician

Julianne Moore had her first child with her husband and director, Bart Freundlich, in 1997. Her son, Caleb has had a relatively simple life, despite being the son of two parents working in Hollywood.

Caleb has been a proficient basketball player from a very young age; his enormous height is a testament to this fact and something that has helped him in his younger days.

Apart from basketball, he also had short stints in some movies either directed by his father or starring his mother. Eventually, he found his passion in music and has been a member of a band since the age of 7.

Julianne Moore’s daughter is a model

Julianne Moore is quite close to her daughter, Liv. She has grown up to be like a twin to her mother, so similar are the looks shared by them. Liv has been following her mother on her sets from a very young age and was always interested in her life on screen, especially her fashion choices.

She is also an activist and has been vocal against gun violence in America, along with her mother. The inspiration to raise their voice against this sensitive issue came to them in 2010, when Liv first got exposed to the news of a school shooting.

The mother daughter duo had also collaborated on a children’s book that detailed Moore’s experience of being bullied as a child.

Liv’s interest in her mother’s fashion choices and exposure to the industry at a young age encouraged her to take up modeling as a career. She did her first gig as a model at the age of 14 in J Crew’s Fall Presentation in 2017.

