Who are Kylie Jenner's kids? Exploring reality TV star's relationship with her children

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's relationship, marked by its on-off-again nature since their initial link at Coachella in April 2017, has been steadfast in their shared commitment as parents. Welcoming their first child, daughter Stormi, in February 2018 and subsequently expanding their family with the arrival of son Aire in February 2022, the couple has consistently expressed parenthood's transformative and positive influence on their lives.

Despite the relationship's ebbs and flows, their dedication to parenting remains constant, creating a foundation of familial love and support for their two children.

Who are Kylie Jenner's kids?

In 2018, makeup mogul Kylie Jenner and rapper Travis Scott experienced the joy of parenthood for the first time as they welcomed their daughter, Stormi Webster. At the tender age of 20, she welcomed her first child, Stormi, to the world.

Jenner felt an innate calling to embrace motherhood. In an October 2018 joint YouTube video with James Charles, she said, "I used to have dreams, even at a young age, of having kids, like actual dreams. It was just a part of my life that I was craving. I don't feel like a different person. I just look at life a little differently."

Stormi's arrival catalyzed a profound shift in Jenner's perspective, prompting her to "think more about the future" and be "less selfish." She described the journey of motherhood as an "amazing experience" in a 2018 interview with her sister Kim Kardashian for ES Magazine .

This transformative impact extended to Travis Scott, Jenner's ex-partner and a prominent rapper known for Sicko Mode. In a February 2021 interview with i-D , he expressed, "Fatherhood influences my job. It has a huge impact. I realized my job is way more important than what I thought because of her. More responsibility, you know? You've got to use that properly … I don't live for myself anymore."

As Stormi grew and her personality developed, Jenner found profound joy in witnessing the person she was becoming. In a heartfelt Instagram post in July 2019, Jenner not only celebrated Stormi's undeniable cuteness but also lauded her daughter's endearing qualities, describing, "Not only do I think she's the cutest thing in the world. She's got the sweetest, smartest, most special little soul."

On February 2, 2022, Jenner and Scott joyously welcomed their second child, initially named Wolf but later changed to Aire. The couple had eagerly anticipated expanding their family and providing Stormi with a sibling, making the pregnancy news a cause for celebration. A source shared to People in August 2021 that Jenner was "beyond excited" about the prospect of giving Stormi a brother, expressing her love for motherhood. The source stated, "She has been wanting to give Stormi a sibling for a while. She loves being a mom."

Kylie Jenner shares Thanksgiving family portrait

Despite her roles as an international entrepreneur, social media icon, and reality TV star, Kylie Jenner's core identity shines as a devoted family woman.

On Thanksgiving, she shared a heartfelt glimpse of her world on Instagram, expressing profound gratitude. The black and white photo, captioned "my everything," captures Kylie tenderly embracing her five-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, who beams with a timid smile. Her one-year-old son, Aire Webster, is seated on Kylie's lap, gazing thoughtfully. Cloaked in black attire, the trio huddles together, exuding warmth in the embrace of their famous mother.

While Travis Scott, the father of Kylie's children, is absent from the Thanksgiving portrait, the adorableness of the moment suggests it deserves a central place on the family's living room wall.

