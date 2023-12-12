Who are Ludacris' kids? Exploring their life as the rapper celebrates daughter Cai's 10th birthday
Ludacris, a devoted father to four daughters, Karma, Chance, Cai, and Cadence, recently celebrated his daughter Cai's 10th birthday with joy and love, sharing delightful photos of the special occasion.
Ludacris, born Christopher Brian Bridges, transcended his DJ roots to become a renowned actor, rapper, and record executive. The Def Jam Records signee achieved widespread fame with albums like Word of Mouf and hit singles such as Welcome to Atlanta. Not just a musical powerhouse, Ludacris boasts an impressive filmography, featuring roles in Crash and the Fast & Furious franchise.
Beyond the spotlight, he embraces the role of a devoted girl dad, proudly parenting four daughters from various relationships, showcasing a softer, familial side alongside his multifaceted entertainment career.
Who are Ludacris’ kids?
Ludacris embraces fatherhood with pride, being the devoted dad to four daughters. His eldest, Karma Bridges, was born in August 2001 to Ludacris and Atlanta-based attorney Christine White. Cai Bella Bridges, born on December 9, 2013, is Ludacris' daughter with Tamika Fuller. The dynamic duo of Cadence Gaelle Bridges and Chance Oyali Bridges, born on June 4, 2015, and July 28, 2021, respectively, are the younger gems from Ludacris' current marriage to Eudoxie Mbouguiengue.
Karma Bridges
Karma Christine Bridges holds the distinction of being Ludacris' firstborn, born in August 2001 to the rapper and Atlanta attorney Christine White. At 21 years old, Karma stands as Ludacris' best-known daughter and the inspiration behind the Netflix series Karma's World. Launched in 2021, the series, conceptualized and brought to life by Ludacris, adds a creative dimension to the father-daughter relationship, showcasing the dynamic bond they share and further contributing to Ludacris' multifaceted career in entertainment.
Cai Bridges
Cai Bella Bridges holds a special place in Ludacris' heart as the daughter who officially bestowed upon him the title of a serial “girl dad." Born to his longtime friend Tamika Fuller in December 2013, Cai's arrival was accompanied by a legal dispute over child support, as per TMZ. In 2015, Ludacris secured full custody after a prolonged court battle. While details about Cai are relatively private, Ludacris' wife, Eudoxie Mbouguiengue, shared a heartfelt 7th birthday tribute in December 2020, expressing love and pride for their "beautiful princess."
Cadence Gaelle Bridges
Cadence Gaelle Bridges is distinguished by being Ludacris and his wife Eudoxie's first child, born on June 4, 2015. The couple joyfully shared the news of her arrival on social media, and she has since become a cherished presence in their lives. Regularly featured on her mother's Instagram account, Cadence's growth is documented with adorable photos capturing her milestones and moments.
As she turned 7 in May 2022, Eudoxie expressed gratitude for the joy Cadence brings, adding, “My baby Cadence turned 7 today and is headed to 2nd grade! Cadence, thank you for choosing me to be your maman. There’s never a dull moment with you. You are kind, you are so loving to everyone around you. You are smart, you are powerful! Maman loves you.”
Chance Bridges
The Bridges family welcomed their youngest member, Chance Oyali Bridges, on July 28, 2021, and Ludacris shared the delightful news with his fans through a humorous Instagram post in August. The rapper teased a future movie, Girls, Girls, Girls, Girls, starring Chris Bridges, alongside adorable pictures of the newest addition.
Ludacris celebrates Cai’s 10th birthday
Ludacris recently celebrated a significant milestone as his daughter Cai turned 10, and the proud father took to Instagram to share the joy. The proud dad posted a video of Cai twirling in a ruffled pink dress with a matching headband. Other pictures captured Cai posing by her Barbie-themed birthday cake and in front of light-up letters spelling her name.
Expressing his love, he wrote, "My Beautiful Baby Girl Cai Turns Double Digits Today (folded hands emoji) I Love You With ALL My Heart & I’m So Glad God Chose Me To Be Your Father. You're The Life of the Party (confetti bell emoji) Happy 10 BDAY!"
