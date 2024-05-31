Meghan Trainor, the pop sensation behind hits like All About That Bass, isn't the only musical talent in her family. Including her third studio release, Treat Myself, her older brother Ryan and younger brother Justin contributed as songwriters and backup vocalists. Ryan even helped pen songs for Meghan's 2020 holiday album, A Very Trainor Christmas, while Justin brought his co-writing and producing skills to the table.

Despite their musical contributions, the Trainor brothers have also made headlines with their personal lives. On and off the stage, the Trainor family's close-knit bond and adventures continue to draw attention.

ALSO READ: 'That Was My Request': Meghan Trainor Reveals She Renewed Vows With Husband Daryl Sabara On Her 30th Birthday Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Ryan and Justin Trainor are Meghan's brothers

Having two brothers, Meghan Trainor is the middle of the three siblings. Justin is the youngest of the siblings, while Ryan is the oldest. On her third studio album, both brothers are credited as songwriters and backup vocalists.

An album called A Very Trainor Christmas was released by the Grammy Award-winning artist in 2020. Ryan is credited with co-writing several songs on the album, while Justin is credited with producing a few. Kelli and Gary Trainor are Ryan, Meghan, and Justin Trainor's parents. Nantucket, Massachusetts, is the family's hometown.

Advertisement

Jewel of the Isle is a jewellery store operated by the couple on Nantucket. The store was founded by Gary in 1985. Trainor and Kelli became grandparents in 2021. In February, Meghan and her husband Daryl Sabara welcomed their first son who was named Riley. They had a second kid, Barry, two years later.

What about Ryan and Justin Trainor's relationship status?

Ryan Trainor was rumored to be dating TikTok star Chris Olsen in 2023. As the two spent time together in Australia in March of that year, Olsen shared pictures of them hugging and kissing on Instagram. In response to the rumors, Olsen shared a TikTok of the two dancing. At the top of the video it was captioned, "Ryan and I are...".

"Still both single," appeared at the end of the video. Beyond that neither of them has commented on their relationship. The singer revealed that Ryan is single in an interview with Bobbi Althoff in 2024, even trying to set the interviewer up with her brother.

ALSO READ: 'I'm A Full Soccer Mom': Meghan Trainor Opens Up About Parenting Sons With Husband Daryl Sabara

The matriarch of the Trainor family, Kelli Trainor, announced Justin's engagement on January 15, 2024. In an Instagram post, she captioned a picture of Justin and his fiancée, "JUSTIN AND ALEX ARE ENGAGED!!! We could not be happier. We are so excited to have found such a wonderful person to add to our family. Thank you Alex, for making our boy so happy. We love you both so much."

It is no secret that Bobbi (26) has gone viral with interviews with Drake, Lil Yachty, Mark Cuban, Shaquille O'Neal and more. Her and Meghan discussed their relationships and families during their chat. One clip shared on TikTok shows Meghan referring to Ryan as being single. Their discussion revolved around Meghan's parents' 20-year age gap and how close she and her brother are in age.

Bobbi calls her children "Richard" and "Concrete." Meghan married Spy Kids actor Daryl Sabara in 2018 and they have two children together. Bobbi said, "If Daryl doesn't work out for you, you can marry one of my brothers. They're all married right now but maybe it won't work out for them either."

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Meghan Trainor Shares One Thing She 'Could Do Without' in Her Marriage; Deets Here