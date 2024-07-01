Who Are Meryl Streep's Kids? All We Know About Hollywood Icon's Children

Meryl Streep, best known for her incredible screen performances, has built a wealthy and private family life alongside her successful career. Over decades of fame, Streep and her husband, Don Gummer, have kept their children out of the spotlight, relying on privacy lessons learned from Hollywood mentors as per PEOPLE.

Despite this, information about their children, Henry, Mamie, Grace, and Louisa, has emerged, with each forging their own path in the entertainment industry. From music to acting, the Streep-Gummer children navigate the privileges and challenges of growing up in a family known for talent and dedication.

Here’s a closer look at the lives and accomplishments of Meryl Streep's children, shedding light on their individual journeys in the world of arts and entertainment.

Henry Wolfe Gummer, 44

Henry Wolfe Gummer, born in 1979, is Meryl Streep's eldest child with her husband Don Gummer. Unlike his famous mother, Henry chose a career in music over acting. He studied at New York University's Tisch School of the Arts before discovering his passion for music, which he describes as constant stimulation and personal satisfaction.

Henry's music has appeared on soundtracks for his mother's films, including Julie and Julia and Ricki and the Flash. Despite the benefits of having a famous parent, Henry has faced challenges and felt overshadowed at times. He married Tamryn Gummer in 2019 and has two children: Ida June and Quinn William.

Mamie Gummer, 40

Mamie Gummer, who was born in 1983, followed in her mother's footsteps and became an actress. Her debut role was alongside Streep in the 1986 film Heartburn, when she was only 20 months old. Mamie has since established herself as a talented actress on film and television.

She has played prominent roles in The Good Wife, True Detective, and The Good Fight, among others. Mamie married Mehar Sethi in 2019, and the couple welcomed their first child in February 2019.

Grace Gummer, 38

Grace Gummer, born in 1986, is an actress who graduated from Vassar College with degrees in art history and Italian. She began her acting career at a young age, playing a younger version of Streep's character in the film House of Spirits. Grace has had a successful career on stage and screen, with roles in films such as Frances Ha, Mr. Robot, and Dr. Death.

Despite her celebrity status, Grace prefers to avoid the spotlight when not working. She married music producer Mark Ronson in 2021 and had their first child in 2023.

Louisa Jacobson, 33

Streep and Gummer's youngest child, Louisa Jacobson, was born in 1991. She pursued acting after receiving a fine arts master's degree from Yale School of Drama. Louisa rose to prominence after appearing in HBO Max's The Gilded Age, and she has since built a successful career in both theater and television.

Despite her success, Louisa admits that her mother's fame can be overwhelming at times, with Streep affectionately referring to her as 'Pickle' and offering plenty of unsolicited advice. In 2024, Louisa publicly announced her relationship with Anna Blundell, ushering in a new chapter in her personal life.

