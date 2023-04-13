Who are Millie Bobby Brown's and Jake Bongiovi's families? Here's everything you need to know

The Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown, 19, is now engaged to boyfriend Jake Bongiovi. The pair announced their engagement on Instagram, where the Enola Holmes actress flaunted her massive diamond ring. Here is everything you should know about both their families.

Millie Bobby Brown’s family

Millie Bobby Brown was born to British parents Robert and Kelly Brown. Millie was born in Marbella, Spain. She has three siblings, two older and one younger. Paige, Charlie, Millie, and Ava are the 4 brown siblings. Paige,30, is a producer, Charlie, 25, is a photographer, and Ava is 11 years old. Robert’s parents ran a restaurant in Spain, and the family decided to relocate there. Kelly found out that she was pregnant right before that. Millie’s family spent a few years in Marbella and moved back to Bournemouth when she was only four years old.

Millie with her sister Ava:

Millie attended Pokesdown Community Primary School growing up. Millie’s father worked as a real estate agent for a span of four years, and then the family decided to move to America to help her pursue acting. When they first moved, they settled down in Florida and established a teeth-whitening business. Later they moved to Los Angeles after taking advice from her agent, who said they needed to do so in order to kickstart her career, and Hollywood was her best chance. Millie has been vocal about the faith her parents showed in her by uprooting their whole lives while selling all their belongings to move to Hollywood for her. Millie initially secured small roles in shows NCIS, Modern Family, and Grey's Anatomy but kept missing out on the big roles.

When things became financially tight for the family, Millie’s manager Melanie Greene lent them money to get them through. Her family decided to move back to England to stay with her aunt when things got worse. 'I was devastated. I wasn't getting work. I thought I was done,' Millie said. Millie got her big break when she got cast as Eleven on the hit Netflix show Stranger Things. Her family moved back to America and settled down in Atlanta while Millie shot the show there. Her sister Paige accompanied Millie on the set, and both her parents gave up their jobs in order to travel with Millie during her promotional activities. Millie expressed her joy in having her parents travel with her, saying, “It's really fun to have them along on the journey to experience things with me. I wouldn't be here today without their support. My parents are so amazing, and they've traveled around the world with me.”

Robert proudly spoke about knowing how talented his daughter was by saying, “My other children would watch cartoons, but Mill watched musicals – Chicago, Moulin Rouge, Annie, and Bugsy Malone. She'd belt out a tune. She was performing from day one.”

Jake Bongiovi’s family

Jake's parents are well known; his father, Jon Bon Jovi, is the lead singer and founder of the rock band Bon Jovi. He started this band in 1983 with David Bryan, Tico Torres, Phil X, and bassist Hugh McDonald, and they have released a grand total of 15 impressive albums. Jake’s mom Dorothea is a Karate instructor in New Jersey, and his parents met when they were in school together.

The couple attends Sayreville War Memorial, and Jon mentions how Dorthea 'cheat off her in history.''Having grown up together and grown together. And we really like each other. We want to hang out,' Bon Jovi said in an interview with People. 'I was immediately drawn to her from the minute I saw her - and that's never changed - 40 years ago.' He continued to gush about his wife, 'We enjoy each other, and we never fell for the trappings of what celebrity can do. We've witnessed that happen over the years to people that were close to us and people that we knew from afar.'

The family initially lived in New Jersey in a $20 million property and later sold it off to buy a seaside mansion in Palm Beach for $43million Jon and his wife Dorthea also run the Jon Bon Jovi Soul Foundation, its aim is to end hunger and homeless people with pay-what-you-can restaurants and Soul Kitchen.

