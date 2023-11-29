Who are Nick Cannon's baby mammas? Exploring their life, career, and relationship with the TV host

Nick Cannon's journey through fatherhood has been a subject of public intrigue and fascination, notably for his expanding family, which includes 12 children from his relationships with six different women.

While the spotlight often shines on Nick Cannon's prolific fatherhood, it's time to celebrate the achievements and identities of these women who are more than just 'baby mamas.' Here's a glimpse into the diverse accomplishments of these extraordinary individuals.

Mariah Carey

Nick Cannon shares twins Moroccan and Monroe (born April 30, 2011) with the iconic singer Mariah Carey. Beyond her maternal role, Carey boasts an illustrious career as one of the best-selling musicians globally. Her Grammy wins, chart-topping singles, and musical prowess have solidified her as a legendary figure in the music industry.

Brittany Bell

The mother of Golden Sagon (born February 21, 2017), Powerful Queen (born December 23, 2020), and Rise Messiah (born in September 2022), Brittany Bell stands as a multifaceted personality. Besides nurturing her children, she is recognized for winning Miss Guam and participating in the Miss Universe pageant. Bell also hosts a podcast called The Mama Gang while pursuing a doctorate in psychology.

Abby De La Rosa

Abby De La Rosa, who welcomed twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir (born June 14, 2021) and Beautiful Zeppelin (born November 11, 2022) with Cannon, has made her mark as a DJ and radio personality in Los Angeles. Her career includes interviewing notable artists on Real 92.3 and showcasing her passion for music and broadcasting.

Alyssa Scott

Alyssa Scott, an Instagram influencer and former model, became known to the public through her relationship with Nick Cannon. Despite personal tragedies, including the loss of their son Zen in December 2021, Scott continues to navigate her career while raising their daughter, Halo Marie (born Dec. 14, 2022).

Bre Tiesi

Bre Tiesi, a model who appeared on Wild 'N Out and currently works as a luxury real estate agent in Los Angeles, embodies versatility. With a presence on platforms like YouTube and Netflix's Selling Sunset, Tiesi's career trajectory extends beyond the entertainment realm, showcasing her entrepreneurial spirit. Together, they welcomed Legendary Love in July 2022.

LaNisha Cole

LaNisha Cole, a model, actress, film producer, and photographer, welcomed Onyx Ice (born September 14, 2022) with Cannon. Her diverse portfolio, spanning entertainment and visual arts, exemplifies her talent and creative prowess.

Beyond their roles as mothers, these women stand as a testament to resilience, talent, and multifaceted achievements. Their careers span music, pageantry, broadcasting, entrepreneurship, and the arts, portraying an inspiring narrative of pursuing individual passions while navigating the complexities of co-parenting with Cannon.

