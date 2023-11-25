Who are Paul Rudd's children? Exploring relationship amid actor reveals crazy Ant-Man diet

Paul Rudd, known for his humor and affable nature, took on the role of Ant-Man with gusto. However, the journey to embody the pint-sized superhero came with its challenges, including a diet that the actor himself describes as "horrible" and "restrictive." Despite all his efforts his MCU role failed to impress his kids. Paul Rudd shared two kids with his wife Julie Yaeger, and he has his own unique relationship with them.

Paul Rudd shares a loveable relationship with his two kids

Paul Rudd's eldest, Jack Sullivan Rudd, was born in 2006 and he shares quite some resemblance with his father, Paul Rudd. Jack shares a love for sports, often seen accompanying his dad to events like the Super Bowl. Similarly to his father, Jack has a knack for comedy and his comic timing has been approved by Rudd himself.

However, the superstar’s old child was not very impressed with his father’s superhero role. Rudd, as retrieved via PEOPLE , expressed the unenthusiastic reaction of his son to his superhero role, stating, “​​I told my son I was going to be a superhero. He asked, 'Who?' and I said 'Ant-Man.' What he actually said was, 'I can't wait to see how stupid that'll be.' Swear to God, that's what he said."

On the other hand, Darby Rudd, the youngest born in 2010, served as inspiration for a character in Rudd's film, Ant-Man and the Wasp. Their relationship, though shielded from the public eye, mirrors the endearing moments captured in Rudd's on-screen fatherhood. Rudd even shared that he has celebrated all precious moments with her daughter in real life which has been portrayed on screen, sharing, “I've done all of that with my own daughter and yeah there are many things. She's 8, so she really connects to this and it's awesome.”

Paul Rudd's talked about his strict diet for his MCU role

While audiences marvel at Paul Rudd's portrayal of Ant-Man, the actor unveils the sacrifices behind the scenes. Rudd followed a strict and demanding diet to achieve the superhero physique, a regimen he humorously calls "horrible." The superstar revealed on the Off Menu podcast, stating, “When I was having to train for the Ant-Man movie, and I was on a very restrictive diet, my reward was sparkling water. That’s how horrible that diet was. I was like, ‘Alright, I’m gonna have some sparkling water now, I’ve earned it.’ Yeah, it was great. It wasn’t flavored, I wasn’t gonna go crazy.”

Paul Rudd's relationship with his children is indeed full of love and respect. The unfiltered reactions of his children to his iconic role in the MCU provide a genuine peek into the Rudd family dynamics.

