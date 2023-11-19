Who are Princess Diana's siblings? Exploring her family ties and the tragic death of her older brother

Princess Diana has left a legacy like none other. The ever-graceful and kind princess made a place in people’s hearts with her kind-hearted actions and is still one of the most cherished and honored princesses. The former Princess of Wales is back in the news and has again gained the spotlight as her relationship with her maiden family makes the rounds ahead of The Crown’s final season arrival. A few know that Diana was not the only child; she had four siblings and was the total child of parents John Spencer Frances Shand Kydd. Here is everything you need to know about her siblings.

ALSO READ: Who were Princess Diana's parents? Exploring John Spencer and Frances Shand's relationship amid The Crown’s final season

Who are Princess Diana’s siblings?

Princess Diana was the fifth child of John Spencer and Frances Shand Kydd. Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Lady Jane Fellowes were her older sisters, while Charles Spencer, 9th Earl Spencer, was her younger brother. John Spencer, Diana's older brother, died barely hours after his birth in 1960.

While Diana's older sisters, Sarah and Jane, have led largely secluded lives since the royal's death in 1997, Charles has been an outspoken supporter and defender of Diana's memory and legacy. On what would have been Diana's 60th birthday in July 2021, all three siblings joined the late princess' sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, to unveil an honorary statue of Diana on the grounds of Kensington Palace. Charles now resides at Althorp, the childhood home of Diana and her siblings, as well as the location of Diana's final resting place.

Diana and her siblings were raised at Park House, a rented residence on Queen Elizabeth's Sandringham estate, until the mid-1970s, when John relocated the Spencer family to Althorp Estate in Northamptonshire, England.

Princess Diana’s relationship with her siblings

Princess Diana shared a loving and adorable bond with all her siblings. Even later on, her siblings continue to honor the late princess and have a great bond with both their nephews. Speaking of honoring Princess Diana’s sisters, Sarah and Jane have discovered methods to remember their late sibling. Following Diana's death in Paris, Sarah accompanied King Charles in bringing her body back to the United Kingdom. While she hasn't talked much about her sister's death in the decades since, she was president of the Diana, Princess of Wales Memorial Fund until it dissolved in 2012.

Charles was also present during Diana's funeral in 1997, marching behind her coffin during the processional and delivering an emotional eulogy inside Westminster Abbey. Coming to their bond with their nephews. Diana's siblings appear to have maintained good relationships with their nephews, Prince William and Prince Harry. They attended Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding in 2011 and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding seven years later. Jane even performed a reading during Meghan and Harry's wedding.

Advertisement

Jane was designated Princess Charlotte's godmother after Prince William and Princess Kate welcomed their daughter, Princess Charlotte, in 2015. In 2019, Jane and Sarah both attended the baptism of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's firstborn, Prince Archie. While Charles has expressed regret that his sister would never meet her grandkids, he has consistently lauded her sons.

Princess Diana’s older brother’s tragic passing away

On January 12, 1960, Princess Diana's parents, John and Frances, welcomed their third child, a baby boy named John. Unfortunately, John died shortly after birth.

Princess Diana never mentioned her brother publicly during her lifetime, but her younger brother Charles announced on Instagram in May 2022 that he had his older brother's tombstone rebuilt.

ALSO READ: Prince Harry reveals about his LAST phone call with his mother, Princess Diana; all DEETS inside