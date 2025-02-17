Who Are Real-Life Love Interests of White Lotus Season 3 Cast Members? Know Here

As The White Lotus’ season 3 has released, it's only natural for fans to turn up the anticipation of knowing about the cast members and about their real-life partners/spouses, as it takes the top spot.

Starting with Walton Goggins, who plays the character of Rick Hatchett, walked down the aisle with his wife, Nadia Conners, in 2011. The pair welcomed a son, whom they named Augustus and at the time of their wedding, he was also present, per People magazine.

After filming the aforementioned HBO show, the actor shared a post on Instagram about the reunion with his family after filing the series. Check it out below:

But this isn't it. There is another pair—Leslie Bibb, who plays Kate in the show, and her partner Sam Rockwell. The couple has been in a relationship since 2007. They are never shy when it comes to talking about one another.

Back in 2018, the Jojo Rabbit stars conversed with E! News and shared that the recipe for their long-lasting relationship is “communication and good sex,” with Bibb adding, “And a healthy sense of humor!”

On the other hand, Patrick Schwarzenegger, who plays Saxson Ratliff in the show, revealed to People magazine previously that he proposed to his fiance Abby Champion a week prior to booking the gig.

But it appears that both of them made the most out of it, as his fiance went to Thailand-- where the filming of the latest season occurred-- for multiple weeks. Whenever the actor was not busy shooting the show, they explored the beaches in the county, per People.

Advertisement

Michelle Monaghan, who plays Jaclyn in the show, tied the knot with Peter White back in 2005. The actress isn't afraid to talk about her spouse during interviews. The couple made additions to their clan by birthing a daughter, Willow and a son, Tommy.

As far as Sam Nivola's—who played Lochlan Ratliff—romantic life goes, he is dating Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann’s younger daughter, Iris Apatow. He initially pointed towards his relationship with her back in April 2024 when he shared pictures of them in Thailand, where they filmed the show’s season 3.

Jason Issacs, who plays Timothy Ratliff, is the spouse to Emma Hewitt, whom he exchanged vows with in the year 2001. The pair welcomed their first child, Lily, in 2002 and the second child, Ruby, in 2005.

While having a conversation with The Guardian in 2020, the actor shared the huge “disappointment” he had waiting for a long time to have children with Hewitt. He added that they only have two kids.

Advertisement

When it comes to Carrie Coon, who portrays Laurie’s character in White Lotus season 3, she has been married to Tracy Letts since 2013. The pair, who reportedly exchanged vows in Northwestern Memorial Hospital, have two kids—a son, Haskell, in 2018—and a daughter, who they welcomed in 2021, per Entertainment Tonight.