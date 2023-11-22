Who are Savannah Chrisley's parents? Exploring their relationship while being one step closer to being free from prison

Savannah Chrisley's parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley have faced a severe storm as they grapple with legal troubles. Convicted of federal bank fraud and tax evasion in 2022, the TV stars are now serving sentences that have cast a shadow over their once-glamorous lives. The legal battle, however, takes an unexpected turn as their daughter, Savannah, reveals a glimmer of hope on her Instagram handle.

How did Savannah Chrisley's parents end up in prison?

Savannah Chrisley comes from a renowned family of Chrisleys who have marked their presence in both the business and TV worlds. Savannah's father, Todd Chrisley, a real-estate tycoon hailing from Georgia, and Julie Chrisley, the daughter of a Baptist minister from South Carolina, formed a power couple. With a blended family of five children, they navigated the ups and downs of reality TV fame until their world was rocked by accusations of bank fraud and tax evasion, which put the couple behind bars.

As retrieved via CBS News , Todd Chrisley was initially sentenced to be imprisoned for 12 years, and Julie Chrisley for 7 years. The couple, moreover, has 3 years of supervised release afterward.

The prosecutor released a statement reading, "The Chrisleys have built an empire based on the lie that their wealth came from dedication and hard work. The jury's unanimous verdict sets the record straight: Todd and Julie Chrisley are career swindlers who have made a living by jumping from one fraud scheme to another, lying to banks, stiffing vendors, and evading taxes at every corner."

Savannah Chrisley shares recent updates on her parents' legal case

Amidst the legal turmoil, Savannah Chrisley took to Instagram to share a moment of joy and relief. In a heartfelt video, she excitedly announced that the appeals court had granted oral arguments for her parents' ongoing fraud case. The emotional clip captured Savannah's tears of happiness as she revealed that the family is now "one step closer to getting mom and dad home."

She shared, "I am freaking out! As you know, we are spending Thanksgiving a little different this year because I wasn't going to fake it. I wasn't going to do the traditional Thanksgiving we're always used to. But I got a call this morning, and the appeals court has granted our oral arguments. So, I literally was sobbing. The kids are freaking out. I'm freaking out. I got to explain it to Chloe. It's just amazing."

The oral arguments, a critical juncture in the legal process, are scheduled for March 2024. As the Chrisley family braces for the upcoming oral arguments, Savannah's Instagram revelation brings her family a sense of optimism and unity.

