Who Are Selena Gomez’s Parents? Everything About Her Mother Mandy And Stepfather Brian Teefey

Selena Gomez, a true Hollywood megastar, values her loved ones, particularly her family, and keeps them close. They have played a significant role in her success by managing her career and collaborating on various projects that have undoubtedly benefited her both professionally and personally.

It's given that her parents are the biggest supporters in her life along with her fans. Many would like to know more about them. So, here’s everything you need to know to get an insight about Selena Gomez’s mom Mandy, and stepfather Brian Teefey.

Selena entered Mandy’s life when she was a teen

Mandy and the singer's father, Rick Gomez, came across each other when they attended school in Grand Prairie, Texas. Mandy soon found herself carrying Selena, who she gave birth to on July 22, 1992. The pair reportedly parted ways when she was 5.

In 2017, Mandy told Entertainment Tonight that she was a teen mother and she did receive judgment because of that. Even her teacher and counselor said that she was a failure and "just let go of it."

She added that she lived in a "rough neighborhood (with) gangs. With all of that stuff, and when I got pregnant, I think that's what triggered, because I was like, 'OK, I have another person depending on me. I gotta get straight.' This was when she made the firm decision to give her daughter a better upbringing than what she had.

Selena was inspired by her mother to take up acting

The acting talent runs in the family. Selena had seen her mother act in music videos, commercials, and local theater productions. In 2017, Mandy told The New York Times that when her daughter was 6-7 years old, she accompanied her to the rehearsals.

This contributed to Mandy realizing that Selena would also take up acting. She recalled to the outlet that Selena went with her on one of the rehearsals and sat watching the entire thing. On their way back home, she was silent and then said, "You know, Mom, that might be funnier if you did it this way." And I thought, "Oh, no. She's going to be an actor."

The Only Murders In Building star told Rolling Stone that her mother was like Drew Barrymore in the nineties who had short hair and wore butterfly clips. She would also stitch her own clothes. Mandy told her daughter that maybe they could enroll her in theater classes, to which her daughter responded that she wanted to be on television, Selena reflected while speaking to the publication.

Mandy and Brian tied the knot in 2006

Mandy and Brian have been together since the Ramona and Beezus star was in her early teens. The pair took the step ahead and got married in 2006. Five years after this, the singer announced that her mom and stepdad were expecting their first child together.

But sadly, after a few weeks, Mandy had a miscarriage. The family named the child Scarlette and they also often pay tribute to her. Later in 2013, Mandy got pregnant again and gave birth to a daughter, whom they named Gracie Elliot Teefey.

Selena’s mother and stepfather have managed her previously

While Selena was stepping up on the ladder of success in the early years of her career, Mandy and Brian managed her. But later on, the Fetish singer made some alterations and changed this setup. Mandy expressed to TMZ that she was surprised by this but also respected her daughter’s decision and planned with her to work on other ventures.

Selena and Mandy teamed up to co-produce 13 Reasons Why

The talented singer and her mother teamed up to co-produce the popular Netflix series 13 Reasons Why, based on the book of the same title. However, they initially had different aspirations, as Selena had hoped to take on a role in the show. She shared with Metro Us that her mother brought the novel home when she was about 16 or 17. After reading it, she found a deep connection to the story, which resonated with her fans as well.

The duo began to make this idea come to life by working on its screen adaptation with the singer also starring in it. Eventually, the series was pushed back for many years and Selena decided to instead wear the cap of the executive producer. The show premiered on Netflix in 2017.

Selena and Mandy had a rough patch in their relationship

In the singer's documentary, My Mind And Me, Mandy revealed that she and her daughter were not on speaking terms when the singer admitted herself to a mental health facility in 2018. She got to know about this news via TMZ.

She said in the documentary that she received a call from them about getting an update on Selena. Mandy expressed that her daughter did not want anything to do with her. She also expressed being terrified that she was going to pass away.

Mandy further said, "You hang on as tight as you can and try to help them with their treatment and that's the hardest thing to do — to then go to bed and hope that they wake up the next day."

Selena got candid about regretting the way she treated people in her life, especially her parents around that period, and often apologized for her behavior to them again and again.

Selena and Mandy partnered up to found Wondermind

The mother-daughter duo once again teamed up to co-found a mental health organization, Wondermind. Mandy opened up to People Magazine and said, "For us, what mental fitness means is working with your mind each day."

She told the outlet, "With therapy, if you can't afford one hour a week, what tools do you need to (help your mind)? So what we're trying to do is have tools and podcasts and content that can help people understand the way different people's minds work."

Mandy also added that mental health problems had previously put stress on her relationship with her daughter, so she hoped that Wondermind could help bring families together and assist them in understanding each other in a better way.

