Who Are Snoop Dogg's Sons? Everything To Know About Rapper's Kids As He Joins The Voice Season 26

Snoop Dogg recently joined the music reality show The Voice season 26. In the meantime, on the occasion of Mother’s Day, he also shared an Instagram post, depicting his family including his beloved wife Shante Taylor.

But, who are Snoop Dogg’s kids? Read to know all about the rap legend’s four grown children, his three sons and one daughter.

Who are Snoop Dogg’s children?

Snoop Dogg and Shante Taylor got married in 1997. The couple are parents to three children: Corde Broadus (29), Cordell Broadus (27), and Cori Broadus (24). The rapper also has a son, Julian Broadus (25), from his previous relationship.

The couple’s first son Corde Broadus was born on August 21, 1994. He followed his father Snoop’s footsteps and pursued a career in music. Corde currently performs as a rapper under his stage name Kalvin Love. He also acted in films during his childhood. Broadus and his girlfriend Soraya Love are parents to three children.

According to Page Six, Cordell Broadus is officially a model. He booked his first campaign with the luxury brand MCM Worldwide. Moreover, Snoop and Shante’s second son has a Taco Restaurant named Bored Taco to his name. Broadus owns his music record Real Queen Sound including his film company Film School Productions.

Cori Broadus, the youngest daughter of the Broadus family was born on June 22, 1999. Cori is a singer under her stage name Choc in the music Industry.

According to People, she is also an entrepreneur and business owner, selling beauty products like lip gloss and shimmery body oils through her company Choc Factory, which she co-owns with her boyfriend, Wayne Duece.

Meanwhile, Snoop Dogg is also a father to a son, Julian Broadus (25) whom he shares with his ex-girlfriend Laurie Helmond. Julian has a tech career as an executive director of promotions for Voxel X Network, a company involved in the NFT and gaming space.

Snoop Dogg shared a post on Mother’s Day

Rap music legend Snoop Dogg shared his Mother’s Day post through Instagram on May 12, Sunday. The post shows a family portrait of four members: Snoop Dogg and Shante Broadus including their three children Corde Broadus, Cori Broadus, and Cordell Broadus.

Snoop captioned: "4 all tha mothers”, and included a Happy Mother's Day message at the bottom of the family picture.

Snoop Dogg joins The Voice season 26

Snoop Dogg made his mark as a coach in The Voice reality show including other first-timer Michael Bublé and returning Coaches Gwen Stefani and Reba McEntire.

According to US Weekly, The Voice is coming back for a 26th season with more variety than ever. While season 25 leads up to the two-part season finale in May 2024, NBC is gearing up for another round of contestants to steal the show in front of some new coaches.

The Voice Season 26 will air this fall on the channel NBC.

