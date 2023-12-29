Who are the castmates of All of Us Stranger? Exploring their roles, net worths, and more

The much-anticipated film All of Us Strangers debuted on HBO Max on November 25, 2023. Andrew Haigh's romantic drama has received accolades for gripping emotional rollercoaster, including excellent acting and a fresh perspective on the challenges of love and grief.

The film blends magical aspects with real emotions, exploring the complicated relationships between romantic love and family. Taichi Yamada's novel Strangers, written in 1987, inspired All of Us Strangers.

Let's Get to Know the Superstars.

Andrew Scott

The Fleabag famed actor rose to success through many projects such as BBC's Sherlock and 1917 and has conquered the hearts of fans through his methodical acting and unwavering charm. Andrew Scott plays the role of screenwriter Adam in All of Us Strangers. Adam is attempting to compose his newest film about his parents, and he spends most of his days and evenings alone. However, things change when he gets to know Harry (Paul Mescal), his apartment building neighbor.

Andrew has worked in the entertainment industry for over 29 years and has constantly been growing in success. Currently, the actor's net worth is eight million dollars. Because of his involvement in the Sherlock television series, he was given the nickname Jim Moriarty. His roles in "Hamlet," "Fleabag," and several other plays are among his other noteworthy performances. In addition to nominations, awards, and public acclaim, reviewers have given him great attention.

Paul Mescal

Actor Paul Mescal paved his road to stardom with the limited series 'Normal People,' which hit the stars. The actor played the role of Connell and was recently nominated for Oscars for his role as Connell in the movie Aftersun. Paul Mescal plays Harry, a mysterious neighbor to screenwriter Adam. Mescal's flirtations with Adam blossom into a romance that is the central feature of the film. The film is focused heavily on Harry and Adam, and Mescal has another remarkable performance in store for fans.

According to the internet, Paul Mescal's estimated net worth is between $1 million and $2 million, around €1.01 million and €2.02 million, respectively. The actor is set to star in the leading role in Ridley Scott's highly anticipated sequel to Gladiator.

Claire Foy

In All of Us Strangers, Claire Foy portrays Adam's mother, who passed away. She plays the part of a spirit rather than a living person, and she seems to handle the job with much grace, capturing the anguish of seeing her son wonderfully. The part that made Claire Foy most famous was that of a youthful Queen Elizabeth II in the television series The Crown. The Golden Globe winner has also starred in several television shows and motion pictures, including Being Human, Unsane, and A Very British Scandal.

Claire Foy's net worth is estimated to be $6 million. She earned recognition for her Emmy-winning performance as Queen Elizabeth II in "The Crown."

