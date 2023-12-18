Who are the four members of Abba? Exploring their, career, life and discography
Abba, a popular Swedish pop music band dominated the 1970’s with their catchy music. The group of 4 who were romantically linked with each other, discontinued their association before becoming a cult.
ABBA was a Swedish pop band that dominated the music industry during the 1970s and 1980s, selling 380 million albums and singles worldwide. Their music was popular and catchy, making them one of the most famous bands in history. The band consisted of four members: Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson, and Anni-Frid Lyngstad. Benny and Anni were married from 1978 to 1980, while Bjorn and Agnetha were married in 1971 and divorced in 1979.
ABBA: Origin, personal relationships and success
The Swedish band Abba rose to fame in 1974 after winning the Eurovision Song Contest with their song "Waterloo". They quickly became a major pop sensation, producing numerous chart-topping hits. Abba's unique and iconic costumes were highly celebrated, further contributing to their widespread popularity. Their singles "Mamma Mia" and "SOS" were incredibly successful in Europe, Australia, and North America. Abba's international acclaim reached new heights with their hits "Dancing Queen" and "Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!".
The band not only gained global recognition for their music but also for their romantic relationships. Both couples - Bjorn and Agnetha in 1971 and Benny and Anni in 1978 - tied the knot. However, the couples divorced in 1979 and 1980 respectively. Despite this, the band continued to work together until they disbanded in 1982.
ABBA gained worldwide prominence with their music but eventually disbanded due to personal issues between its members. After the split, Agnetha Faltskog pursued a solo career which saw moderate success, but she eventually withdrew from the public eye. Anni-Frid Lyngstad also released a solo album titled "Something's Going On". Meanwhile, Benny Andersson and Bjorn Ulvaeus collaborated with Tim Rice to create "Chess" and also produced the critically acclaimed musical "Kristina from Duvemala".
ALSO READ: Cher disses Rock and Roll Hall of Fame after repeated snubs: Exploring singer's comments about Rolling Stone
ABBA reunion in 2016
ABBA's split may have broken many hearts, but their music has remained a popular fixture in the public consciousness. Numerous bands, including the British dance-pop group Erasure, have covered ABBA's songs and even dedicated an entire EP to them. Additionally, ABBA's music has been featured in many movies such as The Adventures of Priscilla and Queen of the Desert, which revolve around the central theme of the band's iconic soundtracks.
In 2016, it was announced that the former members of the band would come together for a virtual tour, during which holographic avatars of the band would perform alongside live musicians. The band members recorded two new songs, “I Still Have Faith in You” and “Don't Shut Me Down,” which generated a lot of excitement, leading to a world tour. However, Covid-19 disrupted the original tour planned for 2019. The band then focused on recording their first album in 40 years, titled Voyage, which was released in November 2021. The album was a huge success, selling over a million copies, and the lead single, “I Still Have Faith in You,” received a Grammy nomination.
The iconic band ABBA was inducted into The Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame in 2010 commemorating their contribution to music.
ALSO READ: What gift did Taylor Swift give to Jessica Chastain? Exploring the actor's comments about her first meeting with the popstar
Star
Salman Khan
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)
Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan-Ajay Devgn and more to grace Anand Pandit’s birthday bash
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Ananya Panday reveals Sara Ali Khan danced with 'uncles' at a crashed wedding; 'I dragged her off'
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Ananya Panday says she gave a ‘sly’ audition for Kho Gaye Hum Kahan; ‘I heard it was part for tom-boy’