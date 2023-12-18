Who are the four members of Abba? Exploring their, career, life and discography

ABBA was a Swedish pop band that dominated the music industry during the 1970s and 1980s, selling 380 million albums and singles worldwide. Their music was popular and catchy, making them one of the most famous bands in history. The band consisted of four members: Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson, and Anni-Frid Lyngstad. Benny and Anni were married from 1978 to 1980, while Bjorn and Agnetha were married in 1971 and divorced in 1979.

ABBA: Origin, personal relationships and success

The Swedish band Abba rose to fame in 1974 after winning the Eurovision Song Contest with their song "Waterloo". They quickly became a major pop sensation, producing numerous chart-topping hits. Abba's unique and iconic costumes were highly celebrated, further contributing to their widespread popularity. Their singles "Mamma Mia" and "SOS" were incredibly successful in Europe, Australia, and North America. Abba's international acclaim reached new heights with their hits "Dancing Queen" and "Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!".

The band not only gained global recognition for their music but also for their romantic relationships. Both couples - Bjorn and Agnetha in 1971 and Benny and Anni in 1978 - tied the knot. However, the couples divorced in 1979 and 1980 respectively. Despite this, the band continued to work together until they disbanded in 1982.

ABBA gained worldwide prominence with their music but eventually disbanded due to personal issues between its members. After the split, Agnetha Faltskog pursued a solo career which saw moderate success, but she eventually withdrew from the public eye. Anni-Frid Lyngstad also released a solo album titled "Something's Going On". Meanwhile, Benny Andersson and Bjorn Ulvaeus collaborated with Tim Rice to create "Chess" and also produced the critically acclaimed musical "Kristina from Duvemala".

ABBA reunion in 2016

ABBA's split may have broken many hearts, but their music has remained a popular fixture in the public consciousness. Numerous bands, including the British dance-pop group Erasure, have covered ABBA's songs and even dedicated an entire EP to them. Additionally, ABBA's music has been featured in many movies such as The Adventures of Priscilla and Queen of the Desert, which revolve around the central theme of the band's iconic soundtracks.

In 2016, it was announced that the former members of the band would come together for a virtual tour, during which holographic avatars of the band would perform alongside live musicians. The band members recorded two new songs, “I Still Have Faith in You” and “Don't Shut Me Down,” which generated a lot of excitement, leading to a world tour. However, Covid-19 disrupted the original tour planned for 2019. The band then focused on recording their first album in 40 years, titled Voyage, which was released in November 2021. The album was a huge success, selling over a million copies, and the lead single, “I Still Have Faith in You,” received a Grammy nomination.

The iconic band ABBA was inducted into The Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame in 2010 commemorating their contribution to music.

