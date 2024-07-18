Who Are The Rippers In The Vampire Diaries? Explored

The Vampire Diaries provides a comprehensive overview of the history and society of the vampiric species, showcasing ancient vampires and their connections to their enemies. However, the most dangerous enemy to vampires can be themselves. The show highlights the weaknesses of the vampire race and how it can be a curse for those who don't have the stomach for cruelty.

Rippers are a dangerous category of vampires, often transforming into supernatural characters. They are similar to most vampires except they can suppress human emotions, even completely eliminating them. This ability can make them extremely dangerous, as they act more feral and violent, making them even more dangerous than vampires. Rippers are not unique to vampires, but rather possess unique abilities that make them more dangerous.

Who are the Rippers?

Rippers are not a subspecies of the vampire race but rather a more violent and borderline feral vampire. Their origins are unclear, but they exhibit animalistic behavior such as snarling and baring their fangs. This behavior is considered beast-like and is the only aspect that distinguishes them from other vampires. The exact cause of their existence is still unknown, but it is believed to be a cultural quirk rather than a specific trait.

Ripper vampires are known for their sadism and desire to cause suffering to their prey, a trait reminiscent of movies like 30 Days of Night. They are known to mutilate their victims upon capture, often ripping off their limbs. This level of cruelty makes other vampires wary around them, as they are a different level of cruelty compared to other vampires.

Advertisement

This is why the term Ripper is used to categorize these kinds of vampires. Beyond the simple fact of their bloodlust, they are no different in ability from the standard vampire. As such, they are simply more bloodthirsty and savage, earning the group a nickname instead of becoming a subspecies. With all that in mind, the question needs to be answered: Why are the Rippers the way they are? That, unfortunately, is not an easy question to answer, but there are some explanations on what part of a Ripper's bloodlust is true to them.

Rippers may experience more involuntary bloodlust than most realize, as they may be victims of a condition they cannot control rather than willingly giving in to their urge to kill. During this wild period of violence, a Ripper's emotional state is non-existent, and their only sensations are the thrill of the hunt for whoever was unfortunate enough to become their victim that night. Evidence suggests that some rippers may be victims of a condition they cannot control.

Advertisement

A Ripper vampire can suppress morality, empathy, and other human emotions, leading to a complete blackout. They often have no recollection of their actions until after their bloodlust has been exhausted. This makes them more dangerous, as there is no way to predict what could trigger these episodes of violence. Stefan Salvatore was a prime example of how deadly a Ripper could be when they lost control of themselves.

All Rippers are not evil

In The Vampire Diaries, some Rippers are not outright evil but more like victims. Despite their bloodlust, their humanity remains intact. The Ripper condition shuts down human emotion, eliminating morality. However, once the frenzy passes, the true mind reasserts, revealing the Ripper's true personality. The Ripper's true identity is what they were before bloodlust took over, not the violent monster they become when they lose control.

Rippers, while not emotionless, can still be moral people, as demonstrated by Stefan Salvatore. They may lose control of their animalistic side and lose any trace of humanity, but their true personality always returns. This is similar to lycanthropy, where they lose control of their animalistic side. However, rippers must carry a level of guilt over their actions and live in constant fear of the next attack, as they would be unable to stop them from attacking those they love. This condition allows them to maintain their morality and maintain a sense of responsibility.

Advertisement

It makes the Rippers something to both fear and pity. While they can be terrifying and dangerous forces in the world, ones that delight in causing as much pain as possible before finally killing their victim, it is also important to recognize that some of them did not ask for this. While a good number will happily see being able to shut off their humanity as a good thing, some, like Stefan, know that this is a curse they must bear. One where, at any moment, they could lose control, and even when they do have it, they must spend every waking moment afraid of the trigger that will turn them into a monster.

ALSO READ: What Is The Prison World In The Vampire Diaries? Explored