Who Are Tigirlily Gold? All About The Duo Amid Their 2024 ACM Awards Win

Tigirlily Gold has made headlines as they grabbed their first ACM Award under the category of New Duo/Group of the Year. The country music duo, who are yet to release their first studio album, shared their excitement on winning as they delivered an electrifying performance on their track I Tried a Ring On during the 2024 ACM Awards. But before we get more into their ACM win, let’s explore a bit about the rising country music duo, Tigirlily Gold.

Who are the members of the country music duo, Tigirlily Gold?

Tigirlily Gold was formed by two sisters, Krista and Kendra Slaubaugh, who hail from North Dakota. The sister duo started performing in their teens and went by the name, Tigirlily, as they chased their musical dreams. The duo even uploaded their videos on YouTube. The two moved to Nashville to attend Belmont University. The two first gained recognition during the COVID-19 pandemic when their TikTok videos started getting attention.

The songwriter and record producer Shane McAnally, noticed girls through their social media videos and pulled them over to sign a contract with his record label, Monument Records. The Slaubaugh sisters had even performed at Dierks Bentley’s Nashville bar, and eventually changed their name from Tigirlily to Tigirlily Gold. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Tigirlily Gold released their self-titled EP in 2021. Further, they released their second EP titled Blonde, which included their debut track, Shoot Tequila. The song managed to secure 47th position on Billboard Country Airplay. Tigirlily Gold released their radio single, I Tried a Ring On, in January 2024, announcing the release of their upcoming first studio album, Blonde.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: ACM Awards 2024: Megan Moroney, Nate Smith, Tigirlily Gold Declared Early Winners Ahead Of Main Ceremony

Tigirlily Gold shared their excitement about winning their first ACM Award

The sister duo impressed the masses when they managed to get their hands on their very first ACM Award. Talking about their win for New Duo/Group of the Year, Krista recalled the mega moment when their name was announced as the winner by Little Big Town. The younger sister further complimented her older counterpart for delivering a ravishing award acceptance speech.

She shared, as retrieved via ABC Audio , “They said the words, ‘And the ACM goes to Tigirlily Gold,’ and we both started looking at each other and crying and holding hands. We walked up onstage and it’s in front of a live audience, there’s fans there to watch the show. We did our best with our acceptance speech. Kendra crushed it.”

Further Tigirlily Gold delivered their first major award show performance on the stage of the 2024 ACM Award as they performed their hit song, I Tried a Ring On. ‘We tried to take in the moment and then we got to play some country music. So it's the best of both worlds, really," Krista commented. Talking about their performance, Kendra made their excitement evident as they shared her plans to rock the big stage of the ACM Awards.

“We're going to sing 'I Tried a Ring On' at the ACM Awards, which is still a crazy sentence. That's wild. We have this dramatic little moment for the outfit, so it's going to be a really special moment. This is our first big award show performance, so it's just going to be a really cool moment for us to get in front of so many new country music fans and meet so many new artists. It's going to be an amazing night,” Kendra stated.

Tigirlily Gold is surely on the right track to dominate the genre of country music. The duo will soon release their debut studio album, Blonde, scheduled to be released on July 26, 2024.

ALSO READ: ACM Awards 2024: Lainey Wilson And Chris Stapleton Dominate; Check Out Complete Winners List HERE