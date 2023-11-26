Who are Tim Allen's daughters? Exploring their relationship as he addresses Santa Clause's Season 3 possibility

Tim Allen, the beloved actor and comedian, extends his charm beyond the screen to his real-life role as a father to daughters Katherine and Elizabeth. Known for his iconic portrayal of Santa Claus in The Santa Clause film series, Allen brings a touch of magic to the holiday season. Just as his character learns the importance of family, Allen, in his personal life, treasures moments with his daughters, creating a warm and festive atmosphere year-round. The enduring appeal of The Santa Clause mirrors the enduring bond Allen shares with his own family.

Who are Tim Allen's daughters?

Tim Allen doesn't just portray Father Christmas on screen; he's also a real-life dad. The actor from The Santa Clause has two daughters, Katherine Allen, his daughter with ex-wife Laura Deibel, and Elizabeth Allen-Dick, his daughter with wife Jane Hajduk.

Over the years, his daughters have been a constant support, attending premieres such as The Santa Clause 3 and Toy Story 4. Allen and his youngest, Elizabeth, recently shared the screen in Disney+'s The Santa Clauses. In an October 2022 interview with People before the show's debut season, Allen shared that he offered valuable advice to Elizabeth as she embraced her first acting role. He said, "The advice I gave to my daughter Elizabeth is that the writers, producers, and crew have the most important roles in a production. Being an actor is a wonderful craft, but we are just a part of a teamwork experience."

ALSO READ: A look back at the 2011 Golden Globes: Ricky Gervais' controversial hosting stint

Who is Katherine Allen?

Tim Allen's journey into fatherhood began with the birth of his first daughter, Katherine, in December 1989, from his marriage to Laura Deibel. Unfortunately, the couple went their separate ways in 1999, finalizing their divorce in 2003. In October 2006, Allen found love again and remarried Jane Hajduk in a picturesque ceremony in Grand Lake, Colo., with his oldest daughter standing by his side.

Despite Katherine's low-key public profile, she has been a constant pillar of support at her father's events. In 2004, she proudly attended as Allen received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Years later, at The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause premiere in 2006, Katherine joined her father and his wife Hajduk.

Fast forward to June 2019, the family, now a blended one with the addition of daughter Elizabeth, united at the premiere of Toy Story 4. The red carpet event showcased a joyous family moment, with Allen, his wife, and daughters posing alongside iconic Toy Story characters, including Allen's beloved Buzz Lightyear.

Who is Elizabeth Allen-Dick?

After marrying Hajduk in 2006, Tim Allen and his wife welcomed their daughter, Elizabeth, in March 2009. Following Elizabeth's birth, Allen shared his experiences of becoming a father again with People , expressing "he wasn't as worried as he was the first time." Allen's older daughter, Katherine, and her friends were present during the delivery, making it a "marvelous experience."

Advertisement

In recent years, Elizabeth has ventured into acting, following in her father's footsteps. She made her debut in Disney+'s The Santa Clauses, where she portrays the onscreen daughter of Allen's Santa Claus. The hit series, premiering in 2022, returns for its second season in November 2023.

In a guest appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon , Allen disclosed that his daughter initially auditioned for a minor role as an elf. However, her audition left a lasting impression, exceeding expectations and ultimately earning her a more significant role in the production. He said, "She ended up reading the dialogue so well that the kid got the lead in it as Santa's daughter. It was the most amazing occurrence."

ALSO READ: Will there be a Toy Story 5? Exploring rumors as Tim Allen shares update about Tom Hanks and himself