Who are Tommy Lee's children? Exploring their life, career and relationship amid recent sexual assault allegations against him

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse.

Thomas Lee Bass, aka Tommy Lee, has recently been the center of media attention, and not for the best of reasons. The Mötley Crüe drummer has had a wonderful professional life with multiple accolades to his name, however, the same can not be said about his personal life.

Lee has been married four times, but his marriage with Baywatch-fame Actress Pamela Anderson always gained the most media attention. The couple, who are divorced now, have two children together, namely, Brandon Thomas Lee and Dylan Jagger Lee. Although Brandon and Dylan have always been in the limelight because of their parents, the two brothers have made names for themselves.

Brandon and Dylan Lee seem to have a wonderful future ahead of them

Both Brandon and Dylan, backed by their talent and god-gifted genetics, chose the fashion modeling world as their profession. The elder sibling has walked for the fashion brand Dolce & Gabbana thrice, while Dylan has worked with brands like Coach, Hugo Boss, Acne Studios, and Armani Exchange.

Brandon Lee, taking after his mother, is also an actor, having worked in films like Netflix's Sierra Burgess Is a Loser and Cosmic Sin. He has also worked in the reality series The Hills: New Beginnings. Brandon also released his clothing line called Swingers Club in November of 2021. Swingers Club merchandise, according to him, draws inspiration from “retro preppy golf wear.”

Advertisement

The younger Lee, on the other hand, has tried his hand at music. He was a part of Midnight Kids, an electronic music band, which he walked away from in 2021. Later in the same year, Dylan joined the pop band Motel 7, which released a six-song EP called Headphones in March 2022. While talking to Interview magazine, he admitted how he initially didn’t want to make music, but later, ended up loving it.

ALSO READ: Pamela Anderson and Brittany Furlan's beef explained

Tommy Lee and ex-wife Pamela Anderson’s kids were “born out of true love”

After knowing each other for a mere 4 days, the pair infamously tied the knot in a beachside wedding in 1995. Later, they had Brandon and Dylan the following years. Although the couple had a fluctuating relationship over the years, in a 2015 interview with People , Anderson expressed how Tommy was “the love of life.” Later, in her memoir ‘Love, Pamela’, she expressed that the ex-couple still “check-in, once in a while.”

Talking about their kids, in the same interview, Anderson expressed that her kids were “grateful to be born out of true love.” However, Tommy’s relationship with the kids has not been the most stable one. In 2018, Tommy Lee accused his son, Brandon, of assaulting him in Los Angeles, reported People . The father-son duo, however, made up on social media.

However, as a recent lawsuit against Tommy Lee accused him of sexually assaulting a woman in a helicopter, the future seems uncertain for him and those close to him.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: What is Pamela Anderson's net worth as of 2023? Exploring Baywatch star's wealth and fortune as she graces the red carpet barefaced