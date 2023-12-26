Who are Tori Spelling's children? Everything to know about them as she celebrates 'single mom Christmas'

In a now-deleted Instagram post from June 2023, Dean McDermott announced that he and Tori Spelling were finally separating after eighteen years of marriage. Just after the surprise announcement, Dean entered rehab for alcohol and prescription drug abuse. Tori Spelling joked that she is struggling with her first single mom Christmas as she is way behind on Christmas shopping for everyone. Here is everything you need to know about Spelling and Mcdermott’s kids.

Who are Tori Spelling’s children?

Tori Spelling, who got married to Dean McDermott in 2006, is a mother to five of the couple’s children together. Liam Aaron, who was born in 2007, is their first son. Stella Doreen (2008), Hattie Margaret (2011), Finn Davey (2012), and Beau Dean (2017) are the couple’s other children. McDermott, who divorced his previous wife, Mary Jo Eustace, in 2006, also has Jack Montgomery from his marriage to her.

The Beverly Hills, 90210, star has always been very open about her children and their achievements on her social media accounts. She has mentioned that Liam, who is now 16 years old, had to endure a lot of bullying in a new school and that he developed some health problems due to the stress. She also calls her 15-year-old daughter Stella the ‘Jill of all trades’. Stella calls herself a crafter, model, actor, baker, animal lover and activist, proving her mother right.

She also shared that her 12-year-old Hattie and Stella are very close to each other. Hattie is also a creative person who is very interested in makeup, just like her older sister. Spelling’s fourth child, Finn, was born via a C-section and the actor shared that her pregnancy with him was very difficult as she had to go to the hospital and was put to bed rest after some complications. She shared that she was very protective of Finn after his birth due to the complications. Thankfully, the birth of her 6-year-old son Beau was much easier and the little boy appears a lot on both his parents’ Instagram accounts.

What happened between Spelling and McDermott

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott met each other in 2005, when both of them were married to other people. The two found an instant connection and began an affair the night of their meeting. The two of them soon separated from their respective partners and got married in 2006 in Fiji. They had a vow-renewal ceremony in 2010.

The two of them have five children together who often appear on their Instagram accounts. In 2013, it was discovered that McDermott has been unfaithful to Spelling. But the couple worked through their issues and the documentary series True Tori chronicles the mending of their relationship.

The couple also went through some financial difficulties but managed to weather all the storms together. However, in a very surprising Instagram post, Dean McDermott stated that he and Spelling “...have decided to go our separate ways and start a new journey of our own. We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time." Even though the post has been deleted since then, the couple is still going forward with their divorce. McDermott also shared with The Daily Mail that he has seen neither Tori nor their children since the summer of 2023 but he hopes to make amends with them. Spelling’s comment about being a single mom this Christmas proves that the couple is not back together and probably won’t be.

