Who are Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy? Exploring their lives and career as they win Dancing With the Stars, Season 32

In a dazzling conclusion to the thrilling journey of Dancing With the Stars, Season 32, Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy emerged victorious, claiming the prestigious Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy. The gripping finale featured five extraordinary pairs, with Gomez and Chmerkovskiy securing their triumph over formidable competitors.

The Season 32 finale commenced with a mesmerizing opening number, showcasing the talents of this season's couples. The eliminated stars joined the finalists for a heartwarming dance to Young Hearts Run Free by Candi Staton. Each pair, including Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy, took the floor twice during the finale—first with a redemption dance, revisiting a routine from earlier in the season, and then with a mesmerizing freestyle. Gomez and Chmerkovskiy received a perfect score for their Foxtrot dance on Unconditionally by Katy Perry and Freestyle to Que Calor by District 78.

Expressing her gratitude, as retrieved via E! Online , Xochitl Gomez reflected on her exceptional partnership with Val Chmerkovskiy, highlighting his support in allowing her to be herself. In a confessional moment, the 17-year-old shared, "My partnership with Val has been amazing, and he's allowed me to be myself. As a 17-year-old girl, I've been on projects where a lot of people don't listen to what I have to say. I have been told you can't." Acknowledging the significance of being heard and valued, Gomez added, "So, being here and being able to have that is really nice."

Who are Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy, who trace the background of Dancing With the Stars winners?

Xochitl Gomez, born on April 29, 2006, in Los Angeles, California, is an American actress with a remarkable journey. Starting her acting career at the age of five, she participated in local musical theater productions and student films. Gomez made her professional debut in 2018 on the Disney Channel sitcom Raven's Home and gained widespread recognition for her role in the Netflix comedy series The Baby-Sitters Club (2020). Her breakthrough came with the portrayal of America Chavez in the Marvel Cinematic Universe film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022).

Valentin Aleksandrovich "Val" Chmerkovskiy, born on March 24, 1986, is a Ukrainian-American professional dancer renowned for his exceptional performances on the U.S. version of Dancing with the Stars. His illustrious career includes winning the competition three times and holding the titles of two-time World Latin Dance Champion (Junior and Youth) and 14-time U.S. National Latin Dance champion. Chmerkovskiy's journey into dance began in Odesa, Ukraine, before the family moved to the United States in 1994. Co-owning nine social dance studios under the brand "Dance With Me," Chmerkovskiy has left an indelible mark on the world of dance.

As the curtains fall on Dancing With the Stars, Season 32, the victory of Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy stands as a testament to their exceptional talent and undeniable chemistry.

