Who is the Best Actor in the world? Check out which Hollywood celebrity is Google's top answer

Just like Hollywood, there are several other movie industries around the world and hence when it comes to determining whether there is one best actor in the world, it feels like an impossible choice to make. Although there's no denying that it's one question that everyone does want to find an answer to. While it may be a completely subjective choice, to start a discussion, there's no harm in finding out what Google has to say.

If one happens to simply Google the term "Best Actor in the world", there's a list of actors that turns up with the top most position being held by Leonardo DiCaprio. The actor who has been known for starring in films such as Titanic, Inception, The Revenant and several more is Google's answer when it comes to being the best actor globally. It's not a surprising response given that DiCaprio has time and again showcased his superior acting prowess.

The actor first left everyone impressed with his acting talents at the age of 19 when he starred in What's Eating Gilbert Grape. Later, the actor rose to prominence with his performance in Romeo + Juliet and later Titanic. Over the years, the actor has experimented across genres and won his first Best Actor Academy Award in 2016 for his performance in Revenant. DiCaprio's other memorable performances also include The Wolf of Wall Street, Django Unchanged, and Shutter Island among others.

Check out Google's response here:

While Leonardo tops the Best Actor in the world list for Google, coming a close second to him on the list is Tom Hanks. The 66-year-old actor has had a splendid Hollywood career with films such as Forrest Gump, Cast Away and several other notable works to his name. The third spot after Hanks belongs to yet another Hollywood superstar, Denzel Washington. The actor has been known for his contribution to cinema as well as the stage.

