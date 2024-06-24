Who Designed Blake Lively's Engagement Ring? All About Her Stunning Bling From Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively’s pink diamond engagement ring from Ryan Reynolds is really entrancing. The couple, who began dating while working on the film Green Lantern in 2011, got married secretly in September 2012. Since then, Lively has been spotted wearing a stunning pink engagement ring and rose gold wedding band, both created by renowned jeweler Lorraine Schwartz.

A unique creation by Lorraine Schwartz

For Blake Lively’s unique engagement ring, Ryan Reynolds chose Lorraine Schwartz. “Ryan chose Lorraine Schwartz to help him find a flawless, light pink oval diamond,” said a spokesperson for the jeweler to PEOPLE.

In this way, the center stone of the piece comes with a few band diamonds which are characteristic of the brand itself. Beyoncé and Kourtney Kardashian are some notable celebrities whose marriage rings were designed by Swartz.

The centerpiece of Blake Lively's own engagement ring is an elongated oval-shaped pink diamond that weighs a whopping 12 carats. Alongside this, Schwartz also designed her rose gold wedding band with tiny diamonds attached to it. This amazing jewelry piece costs around $2 million.

First public appearance

Just one month after marrying Ryan Reynolds in September last year; she first showcased her engagement rock back in October of 2012 at Chanel Fine Jewelry’s party held in New York City when she dressed herself in a silver and pink Chanel gown as well as a Christian Louboutin shoes and this made fans wonder at her outfit especially due to its centerpiece being a beautiful pink diamond ring that was real.

Most treasured possession

In the British Vogue issue of 2015, Blake shared how much she cherishes her engagement ring more than anything else; her words continued: “My most treasured possession is my engagement ring by my dear friend Lorraine Schwartz, because of the love and meaning it symbolizes.”

She also added that she had nothing to do with the design so as to demonstrate her appreciation for the tender touch of Ryan Reynolds. She says, “No, I didn’t have any hand in its design - I married a gentleman.”

A secretive love story

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have always been secretive about their personal lives. They didn’t reveal much about their engagement or wedding day. However, they tied the knot at Boone Hall Plantation near Charleston, South Carolina on September 9, 2012.

The ceremony featured a performance by Lively’s friend Florence Welch, a children’s choir, and a lantern send-off over the river. For the cake, they had sour cream wedding cake served with peach-apricot preserves.

In 2020, Reynolds and Lively expressed regret for choosing Boone Hall Plantation as their wedding venue due to its controversial history.

Blake Lively’s engagement ring is more than just an accessory; it represents the love and care that Ryan Reynolds put into selecting and designing it. This beautiful ring serves as an emblem of their everlasting devotion.

