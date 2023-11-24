Who designed Meghan Markle's wedding gown? Exploring their relationship amid the designer's "personal girlfriend" claims about the Duchess

Meghan Markle is one of the most famous celebrities in the world who has always been in the limelight. While there have been new updates about her every time, a new report reveals how her wedding gown designer is revealing details behind her iconic ensemble. Clare Waight Keller of Givenchy was the designer who worked on the royal bride’s wedding dress worn by the Duchess of Sussex.

Wedding gown designer, Clare Waight Keller reveals her relationship with Meghan Markle

As per PEOPLE , Clare Waight Keller, who designed Meghan Markle’s wedding gown, shared her experience of working with her. The British designer participated in a panel at the 2023 Bazaar At Work Summit in London and reflected on what was it like preparing the former Suits star for her big wedding day. "It was just a pleasure to create in this very, very private way," she said about her designed gown for the day. "It was just the two of us for so long and it became this very personal girlfriend relationship," Clare claimed.

The Designer even added a personal memento in the wedding dress as she stitched blue fabric from the dress that Meghan wore on her first date with Prince Harry to the frock. “We basically sewed it into the hem of the wedding dress, so she was the only one that knew that it was there,” Clare Waight Keller once revealed. “It was a little blue gingham check. It was the perfect personal memento that was secretly hidden inside the dress,” she said.

ALSO READ: Meghan Markle has moved on from the royal family, insider confirms ‘she doesn’t want anything to do with it,’

Meghan Markle wanted a British Designer for her wedding dress

The Suits actress wanted to make it special as she joined the royal family and chatted to Caroline de Guitaut about the process of working with Clare Waight Keller, who later designed her wedding gown. “I wanted a female designer, that was very important, I wanted a British designer because I wanted to embrace my new home in that way,” said Meghan Markle as she wanted a dress that felt reflective of the world in a way she wanted.

ALSO READ: Meghan Markle is reportedly planning her 'Hollywood reinvention' with new team; Here's everything we know