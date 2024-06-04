Who Did Aubrey Anderson-Emmons Play In Modern Family? Find Out As Child Actress Shows Off Prom Dress

Modern Family alum Aubrey Anderson-Emmons is not that little girl anymore. Recently, she took to her Instagram handle to show off her prom look and we can see how dazzling it was to see her in that way. She took part in that ABC sitcom from season 3 in 2011 to the series finale in 2020.

Aubrey Anderson-Emmons shows off her sophisticated prom dress

Aubrey Anderson-Emmons, who played Lily Tucker-Pritchett on the hit ABC sitcom shared some dazzling prom dress looks on her Instagram. And she is now grown up.

Aubrey, a 16-year-old, first shared a humorous clip of herself using an audio snippet from the 2003 film "The Cat in the Hat." In the clip, Mike Myers' character, the Cat, humorously comments on a dress, saying, "Honey, it was ruined when she bought it."

We can see Aubrey holding up her black dress in the clip which later transitions to show her full transformation, showcasing her hair and make up done to full perfection while she dons the figure-hugging dawn.

Phoenix Reed, who also featured in the video, accompanied Aubrey to her high school dance. The former child actress posted more pictures from the memorable evening, including one in which she posed at the dance with her date and friends.

Aubrey Anderson-Emmons shares insights on growing up on the set of Modern Family

Aubrey Anderson-Emmons, known for her role as Lily Tucker-Pritchett on the acclaimed show Modern Family, recently posted a TikTok video where she shared her experiences during and after her time on the sitcom.

"People often don't realize," she explained, "I was working, and if I wasn't working on set, I had to do three hours of studio school a day. So I had no time to rest except for lunch." She said that there were enjoyable moments and aspects of the experience that she loved.

Reflecting on her memories from the set, Anderson-Emmons specifically remembered her studio teacher, Miss Sharon, whom she described as "the best." Due to the extensive time spent on set, her mother decided to homeschool her from ages six to ten. Currently, Anderson-Emmons is attending public high school.

In the video, the actress recounted auditioning for Modern Family at the age of four. Contrary to some assumptions, she clarified that she was not the baby featured at the beginning of the show. "The babies were actually twins," she revealed. She also mentioned that it was her mother's agent who suggested she audition for the role.

Recalling the audition process, Anderson-Emmons said, "I don't know if it was two or three auditions for the whole thing. Obviously, I had some sort of a callback." She elaborated that there were at least two auditions, including a chemistry read with Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who played her on-screen dad. "He's the ginger one. Love him," she added.

After Modern Family concluded, Anderson-Emmons initially did not plan to continue acting. However, a theater class at her school reignited her passion for performing. "I was like, 'Wait, I kind of want to do this,'" she admitted. Now, she is auditioning for new roles and finds the process enjoyable.

While there are no specific projects in the pipeline, Anderson-Emmons shared that she is also a musician. She sings, plays guitar, and is hoping to release music this summer.

She concluded the video by encouraging her followers to comment if they wanted to hear more about her experiences on Modern Family.

