Who did Captain Marvel name strongest villain of all time? Exploring surprising fan theories of Marvel Comics

Captain Marvel has recently named its most powerful villain that can overpower Carol Danvers, one of Marvel Comics strongest characters. The old nemesis of Captain Marvel is Nitro, one of their strongest villains.

Does Nitro stand a chance in a face off with Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel?

While Nitro is a low-level criminal, he has the ability to convert himself into an explosive gas which makes it difficult for Marvel heroes to battle him. In the Marvel Universe, it is shown that Captain Marvel struggles to absorb his gases. Viewers must be warned that Nitro could be the one to kill the female protagonist.

The only villain she cannot defy shares personal ties with Captain Marvel. On Captain Marvel: Dark Tempest #5 we see a face off between the two. And while she faces him off with all her fury, we see the Captain thinking to herself, “Another blowup? I can’t take another hit. One more and I’m toast…” It is also revealed that Nitro was also responsible for the death of her predecessors, Mar-Vell.

When Captain Marvel defeated super-villain Nitro with the help of Spider-Woman

By the end of the episode in Captain Marvel, we see that Captain Marvel successfully defeats the super villain with the help of Spider-woman. But it makes us think what would have happened if the latter hadn’t come to her rescue. Especially because the Captain’s super power includes absorbing energy.

On the other hand, Nitro is a low-level criminal. However, he has created ruckus for some of the mightiest heroes. He has also faced off against Wolverine and destroyed Stanford in Connecticut in Marvel Comics’ Civil Wars.

Fans also believe that since Captain Marvel is a powerhouse of strength who is linked to the primal energies of the universe, Nitro getting so close to defeating her can mean a lot of things. It hints at the chance that he might attack her again. It also means that he might stand a chance at defeating other Marvel heroes who are less powerful than Captain Marvel.

If Nitro unleashes all his powers against Carol Danvers, she might become the second Captain Marvel he has killed in the cinematic universe.

