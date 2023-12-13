Who did Kate Micucci play on The Big Bang Theory? Exploring her character on the show amid recent cancer diagnosis

American actress, comedian, and singer-songwriter Kate Micucci rose to fame with her role in one of the longest-running sitcoms on television, The Big Bang Theory. In the series, she played the character of Kate Micucci, who dated Kunal Nayar's Raj, the "broken toy" in season 6 and made an appearance in Season 7.

Kate's role on TBBT came with a lot of interest, considering the sitcom was an established hit by that time, but unfortunately, she had a short stint in the series.

What does Kate Micucci have to say about her role in The Big Bang Theory?

Being one of the most underrated faces in the series, Kate had a good time with her cast mates as she was complimentary towards her peers, especially the likes of Simon Helberg.

Not many would know, but she originally auditioned to play Amy Farrah Fowler, as she once revealed to The Hollywood Reporter . For the role, Kate Micucc even rewatched scenes to examine reactions further, as she said, "I've definitely watched a lot of it. I'll rewind parts just to see a reaction over and over again. I'm a huge I Love Lucy fan — which is cool because I play a character named Lucy — and Big Bang is like that show for me when I rewind to catch certain moments."

How is Kate Micucci now?

The loyal fans of the sitcom, who closely followed her character and wanted to see more of her, got a shocking update of Kate Micucci being diagnosed with lung cancer.

Taking to TikTok, the 43-year-old actress and comedian posted a video and shared her diagnosis from the hospital after undergoing surgery to remove the disease. "Hey everybody, this is not a TikTok; it's a 'Sick Tok'. I'm in the hospital, but it's because I had lung cancer surgery yesterday. They caught it really early," she said.

In the video update, The Big Bang Theory actress revealed that she had never smoked a cigarette in her life, and it came as a surprise. However, she gave a positive update, saying that she was doing well at the moment.

