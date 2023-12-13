Who did Matt Damon date after Minnie Driver? Exploring his dating life after actress' recent comments

In 1997, Minnie Driver and Matt Damon started dating after they played the role of lovers in the critically acclaimed film, Good Will Hunting which also starred Ben Affleck and Robin Williams and received nine Oscar nominations. Their romance ended just before the 1998 Oscars.

Both Damon and Affleck took home the gold statue for Best Original Screenplay. During Damon’s acceptance speech, the cameras caught Driver looking less than enthusiastic. Recently, the throwback clip of Driver’s gloomy face while sitting in the audience went viral and the actress herself commented on the video after some fans’ remarks.

ALSO READ: Matt Damon breaks silence over Jimmy Kimmel feud, calls him 'demonstrably bad man'

Minnie Driver recalled how heartbroken she was at the 1998 Oscars

Minnie Driver opened up about how heartbroken she was at the Oscars in 1998 to see her Good Will Hunting co-star, Matt Damon with his new girlfriend after their unceremonious breakup. Recently a clip of Driver’s gloomy face while Damon and Ben Affleck accepted their Best Original Screenplay for the 1997 drama went viral on Instagram. The actress herself reacted to the clip. While the Instagram interaction took place weeks ago, Comments By Celebs reshared it on the social media platform on Tuesday, 12th December. When one commenter pointed out Driver looked unhappy, she responded by explaining her expression.

The fan commented, “Minnie looks so sad”, to which the actress responded by commenting,

Advertisement

“Matt had ended our relationship a few weeks before this, and was at the Oscars with his new gf… I was devastated,” Driver added on IG. “Wish I could have celebrated more as it was an amazing moment for all of us, and for this wonderful film!”

While promoting her book, Managing Expectations: A Memoir in Essay, in May 2022, Minnie Driver talked with ET about her short-lived romance with Matt Damon. She said that while their love was sweet, it combusted before their movie, Good Will Hunting hit the awards show, something which her family predicted.

She said, “My family loved Matt -- it wasn't that. It was that they could see that this young man was rocketing really fast and so was I, and when you're young, it's pretty hard to keep your head on straight and to maintain a grounded sense of deportment," Driver explained. "They were like, 'This may well end badly for reasons that are to do with all these things coming together in a perfect storm.”

The actress also said that she was not bitter about the end of their relationship. Driver settled down with filmmaker Addison O’Dea in 2018 and recently celebrated their 5th anniversary.

Who did Matt Damon date after Minnie Driver?

Following his breakup with Minnie Driver, Matt Damon went on to date Winona Ryder. They first met in 1997 while Damon was still with Driver. Gwyneth Paltrow, Winona Ryder’s then-bestie, who was then dating Ben Affleck, introduced the pair in December of 1997. Both soon started dating each other. The early months of their relationship were not very comfortable as Damon revealed that he was single during an interview with Oprah in early 1998 which came as news to Driver.

Fans loved the pair together. For a pair of two A-listers, Damon and Ryder’s relationship slipped by surprisingly under the radar. Their commitment to keeping their personal life out of any drama was truly impressive. After two years together, they went on their separate ways in the spring of 2000.

During an interview with Playboy in 2004, Damon explained that he and Ryder had a “great relationship,” and without divulging the true reason behind their split, said,

“It ended for reasons far more pedestrian than, say, a mad orgy at the Four Seasons during which my feelings were hurt because Richard Gere was too interested in her.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Who is Matt Damon's ex girlfriend Minnie Driver? Exploring her life, career and relationship timeline with the Oppenheimer star