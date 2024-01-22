Who did Taylor Swift Attend The Bills-Cheif's Game With? All Celebs And Kelce Family Explored

Buffalo Bills fans cheered and jeered singer Taylor Swift as she arrived at Highmark Stadium to watch the Kansas City Chiefs play. Swift, who is dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, was ensconced in a suite with his parents Ed Kelce and Donna Kelce, and his brother Jason Kelce, and his wife Kylie Kelce.

Who attended the Bills-Cheif's Game along with Taylor Swift?

Taylor Swift had some of her famous squad with her in the Bills-Chief's game. The singer was seen with BFF model/actress Cara Delevingne and longtime friend Ashley Avignone, a Nashville stylist and interior designer. Avignone was with Swift in Massachusetts last month when the Chiefs played the New England Patriots. The Swifties know her well because her name was first mentioned in the secret message of Swift’s song 22, about the singer’s 22nd birthday celebration.

The Cruel Summer singer's suite was where the celebrity action was. Bills fans on social media wanted to see actress Hailee Steinfeld, who is dating their quarterback, Josh Allen. But she was nowhere to be seen, at least by fans in the stadium, as the game began. “A social cause I care about is the lack of Hailee Steinfeld sightings during Buffalo Bills games,” one Bills fan grumbled in a tweet. “We deserve more!!!”

Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and co-owner of the Kansas City Current soccer team, sat with Swift as usual. A shirtless Jason Kelce was seen cheering on his brother after Travis Kelce scored a touchdown in the second quarter.

A shirtless Jason Kelce cheered Travis Kelce on his score

Travis Kelce made an impact with 2 critical touchdown scores, one of which was a remarkable pylon-reach touchdown. During the game, Travis's brother, the Philadelphia Eagles player, Jason Kelce celebrated Travis' score excitedly, going shirtless.

Jason took the celebration to another level by not just cheering from a suite but also mingling with the fans and Bills fans, sharing beers. The fans had a good laugh when they compared Jason Kelce's celebration to The Feast of Bacchus, which is a famous painting from the 17th century that captures the essence of pure joy and festivity. The Kelce brothers, despite playing on different teams, show mutual support.

The shirt that Jason wore was labeled as Big Yeti, which was a playful reference to a nickname Travis had during his college days, highlighting the lighthearted and close relationship the brothers share.

