Who did Zayn Malik's sister marry? Meet the infamous bad lad Junaid Khan; Neighbours deem 'family from hell'

Zayn Malik's sister recently tied the knot with her high school sweetheart Junaid Khan. Khan has a criminal record.

Zayn Malik might be teasing some new music and a show in the making but his sister has everyone's attention for her husband. Zayn's sister Waliyha recently tied the knot with Junaid Khan on Saturday. The wedding was not attended by the former One Direction singer and the siblings' father Yasser. According to a Mail Online report, Yasser refused to attend the nuptials due to Khan's criminal history. Waliyha was accompanied by mother Trisha at the wedding. To top it off, the 40-guest wedding party was "broken up by police" for it reportedly flouted lockdown rules.

But who is Junaid Khan?

As per the UK daily, Khan lives with his family in a terrace home in Bradford's Thornberry. It is reportedly considered as one of the roughest parts of the city. The family and the groom are known in the area and the neighbours admit being scared of them. Neighbours said that Khan is a "bad boy" while his family has a "bit of a reputation."

While the family doesn't fetch a good name, Khan too has a slew of crimes under his name. Back in 2014, Khan was involved in a family feud which resulted in a relative getting stabbed. It is reported that the lad was "sentenced to 15 months in a young offender’s institution, suspended for two years." The publication also revealed that Khan worked as a double-glazing salesman before he was convicted and jailed for five years in 2017. He was "chilling" carjacking on an elderly woman's driveway.

How did Junaid and Waliyha meet?

It is reported that the newly-wed couple were childhood sweethearts. They met at a school in Bradford.

