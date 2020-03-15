WHO Director General invites BTS, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Deepika Padukone to join Safe Hands Challenge

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

World Health Organization kicked off a Safe Hands Challenge, attempting to spread the awareness of washing your hands in the right way to combat the spread of Coronavirus. WHO Director-General reached out to BTS, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Deepika Padukone to participate in the challenge.

The world has come to a standstill due to the Coronavirus outbreak. The Covid-19 outbreak has impacted several countries, including India. As countries find a way to combat the wildly spreading disease, the World Health Organization has kicked off a "Safe Hands Challenge." The challenge is simple: regularly wash your hands to safeguard yourself from the virus. WHO launched the challenge on March 13 with a video explaining how you should wash your hands every time you reach for the soap.

As part of the challenge, WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus is reaching out to several celebrities on social media. Dr. Tedros is tagging several celebrities on Twitter, requesting them to take the "Safe Hands Challenge." He has reached out to the stars to recreate the technique shown in the video and help WHO spread awareness about how the importance of washing your hands properly to refrain the virus from spreading.

Among the many celebrities, Dr. Tedros reached out to K-Pop band BTS, Quantico star Jonas and xXx: Xander Cage star . "I now nominate:@deepikapadukone@priyankachopra@Schwarzenegger@CTurlington to take the #SafeHands challenge by sharing their video & calling on at least another 3 people to join us! Together, we can beat #COVID19!" In a separate tweet, he tagged BTS. "Today I nominate:@JulieGichuru@katyperry@BTS_twt @RGrosjean."

Check out his tweets below:

Today I nominate:@JulieGichuru@katyperry@BTS_twt @RGrosjean

to take the #SafeHands challenge by sharing their video & calling on at least another 3 people to join us! Together, we can beat #COVID19! — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) March 14, 2020

Did you try the Safe Hands Challenge yet? Check out the video below and give it a shot.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates and keep washing your hands.

ALSO READ: Flashback Friday: When BTS singer V brought the house down with his 'Watch Me' dance at Seoul Music Awards

Read More