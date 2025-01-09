Ariana Grande Comments on Possibility of Playing Audrey Hepburn in the New Biopic; Netizens React By Revealing Their Picks for the Role

Ariana Grande addressed the rumors about her portraying Audrey Hepburn in the upcoming biopic of the British actress. While making an appearance on the Golden Globes red carpet, the Wicked star did not confirm whether she would be playing the role in the upcoming movie. However, she shared that she would definitely be manifesting it.

Grande ’s statements received mixed reactions from the audience, many of whom believed there are better actresses in the industry who could suit the role more effectively.

Social media users took to their platforms to share their thoughts on which actresses could do justice to Hepburn’s portrayal on screen.

In a viral response, Grande was heard saying, "Oh my goodness, oh my goodness—I have no idea. That would have to be done so well and so perfectly, and it would have to be—I don’t know."

In reaction, one user on X shared, “And not her playing Audrey. Lily Collins is the only one.” Another fan wrote, "Uh, Anne Hathaway > Ariana Grande. Hands down.”

However, some netizens expressed support for the idea of Ariana Grande taking the lead. One user thought it was a good choice and wrote, "They would be dumb not to cast her for all the publicity alone this would get.”

Over the past year, Ariana Grande garnered widespread praise for her portrayal of Glinda in Wicked: Part One. Both the movie and the actress received multiple nominations at various award ceremonies.

