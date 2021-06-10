Who does the 'absolutely beautiful' Lilibet Diana resemble between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle? FIND OUT

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor is reportedly "more perfect than" The Duke and Duchess of Sussex "could ever imagine."

In case you're wondering who Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's precious daughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor resembles between her famous parents, a new source report by US Weekly reveals that the tiny toddler is "a cross between Harry and Meghan." For the unversed, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their second child after son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, 2, on June 4.

"Lili is more perfect than Harry and Meghan could ever imagine. They are so in love with her, and she's absolutely beautiful. She's a cross between Harry and Meghan," a source disclosed to US Weekly. We can't wait to see baby Lilibet's photos with her family but unlike her brother Archie, whose first picture was shared by Harry and Meghan just a month after he was born on The Sussexes' official Instagram page, it might take a while before the parents share photos of their daughter publically.

Meanwhile, Lilibet's name was also a topic of mighty discussion. Lilibet was her great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth's favourite nickname and also how the late Prince Philip would lovingly address his wife. "Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet. Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales," was explained in the statement shared on Harry and Meghan's non-profit organisation Archewell's official website.

Recently, while visiting the BMW Mini factory in Oxford, England, Harry's father Prince Charles had gushed about how it was "such happy news" to "become a grandfather for the fifth time."

